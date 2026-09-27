Travis Kelce Will Miss Taylor Swift’s Big VMAs Night for One Unavoidable Reason

Taylor Swift has a major night ahead at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, but one familiar face will be missing from her side.

Travis Kelce will not attend Sunday’s ceremony in Los Angeles because the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins earlier that day. The scheduling conflict comes as Swift prepares for one of the biggest VMA nights of her career, including an honor that will make her the first recipient of the MTV VMA Artist Director Honors.

For anyone wondering about Travis Kelce’s 2026 VMAs plans, the explanation is much less dramatic than a red-carpet mystery: football comes first on Sunday.

Why Travis Kelce Will Miss Taylor Swift’s 2026 VMAs Night

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 16: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seen on May 16, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Kelce, 36, will be in Miami Gardens, Florida, with the Chiefs on Sept. 27 rather than accompanying his wife to the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

People reported that Kelce will not attend the awards show because of Kansas City’s road game against the Dolphins.

The Chiefs’ official schedule lists kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium for 12 p.m. CT, or 1 p.m. ET. The VMAs begin several hours later at 7:30 p.m. ET from Los Angeles.

Swift herself had not publicly confirmed her attendance when People published its report Sunday morning. Still, the ceremony has several major Taylor Swift 2026 VMAs moments already confirmed.

Taylor Swift’s 2026 VMAs Night Comes With a Historic First

ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Taylor Swift accepts the Video of the Year award (Presented by Burger King) for “Fortnight” on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Swift is set to receive the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honors, an award created to recognize artists whose work behind the camera has expanded music video and visual storytelling.

According to CBS and MTV, Swift has been nominated seven times for Best Director and has won the category four times. Her directing credits include “The Man,” “All Too Well: The Short Film,” “Anti-Hero,” “Bejeweled,” “Fortnight” and “The Fate of Ophelia.” The honor will also make Swift the most-awarded solo artist in VMA history.

She has plenty of other opportunities to add to that total. Paramount’s latest announcement says Swift has 11 nominations at the 2026 ceremony. The night will also bring something new for fans who are more interested in Swift’s current music than her awards count.

Swift Will Premiere Her ‘Patient Zero’ Music Video

Swift’s official music video for “Patient Zero” will make its world premiere during the VMAs. EntertainmentNow recently shared the first look at the “Patient Zero” video, which stars Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell alongside Swift.

The official VMA announcement says Swift directed the video, with Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki behind the camera.

“Patient Zero” appears on “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore,” the expanded version of Swift’s album released Sept. 25. That means even without Kelce in the audience, Swift’s name will be difficult to miss throughout Sunday’s broadcast.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Keep Juggling Two Busy Careers

CLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 23: (L-R) Singer Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend Game Three between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 23, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The VMAs scheduling conflict is another example of Swift and Kelce balancing two careers that regularly put them in different cities. Swift has frequently supported Kelce at Chiefs games, including during the opening weeks of the 2026 NFL season.

Kelce, meanwhile, has publicly celebrated Swift’s career milestones while maintaining his football commitments. The couple married in July after announcing their engagement in August 2025.

This time, their schedules simply put them on opposite sides of the country. Kelce has business with the Dolphins in Miami, while Swift’s work will be front and center in Los Angeles.

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards will air live on CBS, simulcast on MTV and stream on Paramount+ beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 27.