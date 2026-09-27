Lana Del Rey Shares Sweet Look Into Married Life as She Celebrates Wedding Anniversary

Lana Del Rey celebrated her second wedding anniversary with Jeremy Dufrene with a sweet tribute to her husband and a look back at their relationship.

The “Blue Jeans” singer shared photos marking the milestone, including a snapshot from her September 2024 wedding to the alligator tour guide.

Del Rey Shared Rare Moments of the Two Since Tying the Knot

“Hi husband, happy second anniversary,” she began.

“Thank you for making everywhere l’ve ever lived feel like home again. And also to our lil fam … literally everything we do is the best,” she wrote.

The couple’s anniversary comes two years after they tied the knot in Louisiana.

Del Rey and Dufrene have kept much of their relationship private since their wedding, but they have occasionally offered glimpses into their life together.

The anniversary photos showed the pair enjoying a mix of adventures and quieter moments.

Dufrene Shared His Own Post to Del Rey

Dufrene also celebrated the milestone on social media.

Sharing photos from throughout their relationship, including another image from their wedding day, he wrote, “Happy Anniversary to the most Beautiful and Precious lil wife. I love you so much❤️.”

In the wedding photo, Del Rey wore a white dress with ruffled trim and a blue ribbon in her hair as she looked down at her and Dufrene’s joined hands during their vows.

In another picture, Del Rey and Dufrene wore protective gear while Dufrene handled a small alligator in a swamp. Another showed the couple smiling together inside a small plane.

Del Rey and Dufrene first met in 2019 after she took one of his swamp tours in Louisiana. Their romance eventually led to marriage, with the couple exchanging vows in September 2024.

Following their wedding, Del Rey shared a short but glowing message about her new husband.

“Jeremy is the one and only. And amazing. And we’re very happy,” she wrote on Instagram.

The singer later opened up about their relationship in an August 2025 interview with W Magazine, describing Dufrene as a steady presence in her life.

“Like many people who work with large, dangerous beasts, Jeremy has a calm, strong presence,” she said.

Del Rey recalled realizing early on that she loved Dufrene but feared her own life could make their relationship difficult.

“When we met, I realized pretty immediately that I loved him, but that it might get difficult because of what I was bringing to the table,” she said.

Dufrene, however, reassured her with a comment tied to his work handling alligators.

“I work with alligators – I have tough skin,” he told her.

Del Rey also praised Dufrene for the way he responds when she is upset, calling him “a man of his word.”

“All the things that made me upset – and there were so many! – he would just listen and say, ‘You be you – and I’ll just love you more,’” she said.

Now, two years after their wedding, Del Rey and Dufrene are celebrating another year of marriage while giving fans a rare glimpse at the memories they have made together.