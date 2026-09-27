‘Bargain Block’ Star Calls Out HGTV as He Completes New Project

Former “Bargain Block” star Keith Bynum did not mince words when he called out HGTV in a pointed post.

“Soooo happy to see this house almost done after getting royally [expletive] by HGTV,” Bynum shared to his Instagram Story on Thursday, September 24, over a selfie in front of a mid-construction home. “Like a phoenix from the ashes it rises.”

‘Bargain Block’ Canceled

Keith and partner Evan Thomas have been open about their feelings towards the network after the cancellation of their hit series, “Bargain Block,” in 2025.

“This is kind of strange, but one thing I’m really looking forward to is the last episode of ‘Bargain Block’ airing. It’ll be a lot of emotions that day, but it’ll also be officially the turn of a new page. And I think Evan and me and Shea are ready for it. But the next page is going to be quite fun,” he responded to a fan in July 2025, just weeks after HGTV pulled the plug on his fan-favorite series.

Bynum first announced the show’s cancellation in June 2025, explaining that the then-upcoming episodes were the “remainder of season four.”

“They did not renew the show for season five,” he added. “So, it’s a long story, but they originally greenlit it and then — I guess that was back in December. Then they decided in February, after we got everything ready for season five, that they weren’t going to do it.”

After the ups and downs of 2025, Bynum explained that “not every year is a great one.”

“Our entire business and lives have been put through the ringer at the hands of a giant corporation, yet we persist lol,” they shared in June 2025. Though you may not be seeing us for much longer on HGTV, we’re excited that we’ve built such an amazing base of followers and we’re very excited about the future.”

He continued, “Everyone always told us TV is a fickle world and they are very right. Tv is full of a lot of great people but it’s also full of some of the worst people I’ve ever encountered. Evan and I have always tried hard to stick to what we know and what we’re good at which is being ourselves. We love you all and we’re very excited to announce what’s next soon!”

Moving On

After the initial shock wore off, Bynum came to a new realization about the show’s ending.

“Suddenly I’m very thrilled to no longer be part of the trash at Warner brothers. What a nightmare,” he wrote about the bidding war over HGTV’s parent company, Warner Bros., in February.

While Netflix ultimately decided to back out of the bidding war, the future remained unknown for the networks owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, including CNN and HGTV. Shortly after, however, Paramount Skydance inked a deal to acquire the multi-billion dollar company.

Despite the show’s cancellation and apparent drama between Bynum, Evans and the network, the pair have not slowed down when it comes to projects.

“Been a fun week! 9 states visited, got to see my dad, my sister, my niece, Texas, Vegas, LIZ, and of course Evian. Excited to show yall some of the projects!” they shared in November, months after wrapping their HGTV show.