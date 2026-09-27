‘Bold & the Beautiful’ Fan Favorite Announces Exciting New Project

“The Bold and the Beautiful” star Matthew Atkinson has an exciting new project, and fans are already loving it.

The actor, 37, who plays Thomas Forrester on the hit CBS soap, officially announced his passion project called “Into the Wilderness.”

Atkinson took to Instagram on Friday and shared a teaser of his latest venture outside of the soap world.

“What if the way we see God, ourselves, and the world isn’t quite the way things actually are?” the actor captioned the post.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Star Matthew Atkinson Launches ‘Into the Wilderness’

Atkinson went on to explain the inspiration behind the venture, describing it as a way to encourage reflection and deeper connection.

“‘Into the Wilderness’ is an invitation to question what we’ve inherited, rediscover what matters, and explore the deeper reality beneath the surface of everyday life,” he continued. “Through theology, philosophy, and the wisdom of those who’ve gone before us, we’ll explore what it means to become fully human. Not just to believe differently, but to live differently.”

In another clip, the “B&B” star opened up about the personal experience that led to this new chapter.

“Why am I sitting here talking to a camera? I was confronted by the God that I’ve always known,” Atkinson shared. “That’s how it started. The God that has existed through my entire life, that I’ve known but strayed away from, and he confronted me.”

He continued, “The presence of him is a person that I know and I continue to learn about, and I continue to develop a relationship with, and I continue to understand on a deeper level. But it’s just a mystery that is more real than it feels like anything I’ve ever gotten or experienced.”

What Happened to Thomas Forrester?

CBS Matthew Atkinson as Thomas Forrester.

In September 2025, Atkinson returned to “The Bold and the Beautiful” when Thomas flew back to Los Angeles following the end of his engagement to Paris Buckingham.

At the time, Thomas was eager to get back to work at Forrester Creations and expressed interest in reclaiming his position as the lead designer of Hope for the Future.

However, Hope Logan wasn’t exactly thrilled about the idea of working with Thomas again. She had also been hoping her brother, Deke Sharpe, would take over as the fashion line’s new designer.

In the end, Thomas chose to return to Paris to work on the line, giving Atkinson another reason to step away from the CBS soap.

At this point, it’s unclear when, or if, Atkinson will reprise his role as Thomas. His most recent appearance was in a couple of episodes in December 2025.

Atkinson joined “The Bold and the Beautiful” as Thomas Forrester in 2019. Before that, he appeared on “The Young and the Restless” as Austin Travers.