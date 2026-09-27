Johnny Depp Looks Unrecognizable in New Film ‘Day Drinker’: SEE His Incredible Transformation

Johnny Depp has been making a Hollywood comeback, and for his new film, “Day Drinker,” he completely transforms his appearance.

Johnny Depp Completely Transforms for His New Role

Depp shared the official teaser and poster for the film on Instagram on September 25, and it has created a buzz. Marc Webb directs the film, which stars Depp, Madelyn Cline, and Penélope Cruz. Depp plays a guest on board a private yacht, and his appearance is completely transformed for the role. He has long gray hair, a scraggly gray beard, and piercing eyes in a much lighter shade.

The official synopsis reads: “A private-yacht bartender encounters a mysterious, onboard guest (Johnny Depp),” People reports. “They soon find themselves entangled with a criminal figure (Cruz) and connected in ways no one saw coming.”

“Day Drinker” is set for release in theaters on March 26, 2027, and the teaser shows Depp speaking with a thick accent. “I’ve made a living out of misbehavior,” he says in the clip. “I see no tangible reason to stop now. Don’t you sometimes want to misbehave?” Later, he says, “My story, perhaps it’s a tale of revenge, or perhaps something worse. What if all this is a ghost story? Or maybe I’m just another day drinker.”

Fans have flooded the posts’ comment sections with their thoughts. “Two words: JOHNNY DEPP!!!” a comment reads. “OMG !!!!!! JOHNNY IS BAAAAACCKK. I CANT WAIT,” another fan shared.

A third comment reads, “Finally, give this man an oscar already!!!” The role is also reminding fans of Depp’s famous portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films.

It is also exciting to see Depp and Cruz return to the big screen together, and “Day Drinker” will be their fourth collaboration. Their other roles include the 2001 film “Blow,” the 2011 film “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides,” and “Murder on the Orient Express,” released in 2017.

Johnny Depp’s Hollywood Comeback

Depp’s role in “Day Drinker” marks another comeback, after “Ebenezer,” in which he plays Ebenezer Scrooge, set to release on November 13. Ti West directed the film and praised Depp for his performance. “He’s the movie, really,” West told Entertainment Weekly. “The Dickensian dialogue has a certain musicality to it, and I just think Johnny has that cadence and that musicality to the way that he performs. And I thought, ‘I don’t know if he’d ever want to do it.’ And so we sent it over, and he also coincidentally happened to be obsessed with it his whole life.”

He continued, “Having made the movie with him, I was right: The musicality is what is in the performance. And he brings a different thing to it than anyone else has done. It’s uniquely him, but it’s also very reverent of the text.”

Depp’s career has spanned decades, with some of his most notable performances in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, which have proven to be box-office hits and great successes. However, the role has also been challenging to break free from, and studios have greater expectations.

In a 2014 interview with Details, Depp revealed that he no longer wants to please industry people, and this new way of thinking is freeing. “First, I reached a point where I cared so much and was so diligent in terms of approaching the work,” Depp said, The Hollywood Reporter reports. “Then, you get to where you care so (expletive) much that it gets goddamn beleaguering, you know?”

He continued, “They expect you to live up to some race you happened to be in and won accidentally. From that first second, you’re nothing more than a commodity. They have expectations of another ‘Pirates.’”