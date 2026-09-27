Russell Crowe Discussed His Latest Role in Netflix’s ‘Unabomber’ & Revealed a Surprising Fact About Himself

Russell Crowe’s latest role is in Netflix’s film, “Unabomber,” which premiered on Friday, September 25. Janus Metz directs the film, starring Crowe as Professor Henry Murray, Jacob Tremblay as a young Ted Kaczynski, and Shailene Woodley as fictional FBI agent Joanne Miller.

Russell Crowe Reveals the Similarity He Shares With King Charles

In an interview with eTalk ahead of the film’s premiere, the actor revealed a surprising personal detail. A snippet of the interview was shared on Instagram, including on Crowe’s official account, and he excitedly spoke about his love of luxury watches. He showed off a gorgeous green Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda Sport watch and gave a tip on the importance of “matching the signet ring” to the watch.

He revealed in the interview that someone looked up the watch brand because they had never heard of it, and he said it stated: “celebrities who wear Parmigiani Fleurier, King Charles and me.” Crowe found that amusing because in the clip he can be seen giggling.

In the caption, eTalk shared how excited Crowe was to show them his watch. “When we chatted with him, he got VERY excited to show off his watch — something he’s been doing on (at one time) a secret TikTok account. Russell also shares that the website for Parmigiani Fleurier even shares celebrity clients, him and King Charles.”

Fans commented on the post, praising Crowe. “You love your watches and rings; it gives you a giggle showing them off,” he said. “I simply love you,” another person shared. Some fans also joked about Crowe’s iconic performance in “Gladiator.” “Love it, The King of England and The Emperor of Rome,” a fan wrote.

Russell Crowe’s Role in ‘Unabomber’

Tremblay spoke highly of his experience working alongside Crowe, telling Tudum, “I love learning from him. He has this really great attention to detail; he can notice a lot of things on the page that will fly over most people’s heads. It’s really helped my performance a lot, having a co-star like that.”

The logline reveals that Tremblay’s character Kaczynski will be “subjected to controversial psychological experiments by Professor Henry Murray,” ComingSoon reports. Tremblay prepared for the film by watching Crowe’s iconic films. “I went back, and I watched all of his films,” he said. “All of his work is so, so good. You can never get tired of watching him. So to be with him on set is something else.”

Metz also praised the veteran actor and what his performance brings to the film, which is inspired by a true story. “Russell is someone who can portray a character on screen who is extremely charismatic, yet at the same time almost demonic,” Metz said. “As an actor, he can really balance the light and the dark in a very interesting way.”

Crowe shared his thoughts about the film in an Instagram post earlier this week when he posted the official Netflix poster. “On Netflix now. Jacob Tremblay is excellent in this Janus Metz film,” he wrote.