Beloved Former Child Actor Transforms Into Notorious Serial Killer for Netflix Film

Netflix is notorious for taking on some intense stories based on true events. Films like “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” (2019) and “The Good Nurse” (2022) have captured real horrors in a dramatized way, allowing audiences to witness the tale unfold while experiencing it from different perspectives. These stories, although disturbing, continue to psychologically fascinate audiences, and because of that, Netflix continues to provide them.

On September 25, Netflix is dropping another true-crime thriller, “UNABOMBER,” based on the life of Ted Kaczynski, and it stars none other than beloved former child actor Jacob Tremblay.

Jacob Tremblay as the Unabomber in ‘UNABOMBER’

Former child actor Jacob Tremblay, known for starring in passionate and challenging films such as “Room” (2015), “Wonder” (2017), and “Before I Wake” (2016), now takes on the early life of the domestic terrorist known as the Unabomber. The film surrounds the “origins” of Ted Kaczynski’s time at Harvard as a young math prodigy, and how his troubled past ultimately led to his decades-long mail bombing campaign.

When asked about Tremblay’s role in the film, director Janus Metz said, “Jacob Tremblay is an immensely talented young actor. He has a sensitivity that feels perfect for my vision of Ted when he was a young student at Harvard. There’s a vulnerability and intelligence to Jacob’s look and performance that this story needs. I was convinced that Jacob was right for the part after our first conversation, and it has been a huge pleasure to now finally be able to do the work and hone in on the character with him.” Metz and Tremblay have both discussed the importance of the film and the role of Ted feeling real rather than a caricature, so audiences can expect to have a gut-twisting experience while witnessing a dark, realistic reflection of human nature.

What We Know About ‘UNABOMBER’

Getty Jacob Tremblay attends the “Good Boys” Premiere 2019 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Paramount Theatre

While outlining Ted Kaczynski’s early years at Harvard, the film also focuses on the controversial Professor Henry Murray (Russell Crowe) and the manhunt years later headed by FBI agent Joanne Miller (Shailene Woodley). Metz specifically desired to frame the film that way because he “was fascinated by the fact that the hunt for the Unabomber was the FBI’s longest and most expensive operation to date. But what really drew [Metz] in was the story about Ted Kaczynski’s years at Harvard when he was a young math student. This was a side to the story I didn’t know about; it helps uncover a very dark chapter in American history.”

Metz was correct in his statement; most people are unaware of Ted Kaczynski’s time at Harvard, including Tremblay, who stated, “I didn’t even know he went to Harvard until I read the script. But he was a mathematical genius when he was 16. It’s quite fascinating, actually.” Whether you know some information about the Unabomber or none at all, Janus Metz’s upcoming film will paint a whole picture, telling you the untold story of a man instead of just an event.

Along with Jacob Tremblay, Russell Crowe, and Shailene Woodley, the cast also includes Annabelle Wallis, Alexander Ludwig, Steven Ogg, and Marc Menchaca. Sophie Cassidy is producing for 2.0 Entertainment, in association with MRC. Nelson Greaves, Donald J. Lee, and Sam Chalsen will serve as executive producers for “UNABOMBER,” with a script by Sam Chalsen & Nelson Greaves.