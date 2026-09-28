Ali Larter’s Daughter Vivienne, 11, Is Her Mom’s Look-Alike in Rare Red Carpet Appearance

“Landman” actress Ali Larter stepped onto the red carpet at Step Up’s 2026 Inspiration Awards at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles on Friday, September 25. The nonprofit is dedicated to empowering girls through mentorship and career exploration, making the event a fitting for Larter to bring along her daughter, Vivienne Margaret MacArthur, 11.

It was certainly a rare appearance as the mother-daughter duo posed for photos on the carpet before the event. It was easy to see that Larter’s daughter is definitely her mini-me.

Ali Larter’s Daughter Vivienne Steals the Spotlight With Mom in Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 25: (L-R) Ali Larter and Vivienne Margaret MacArthur attend Step Up’s 2026 annual Inspiration Awards at Skirball Cultural Center on September 25, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Ali Larter was one of several stars who attended Step Up’s 2026 Inspiration Awards, but she had an especially adorable date by her side. The actress brought her 11-year-old daughter, Vivienne Margaret MacArthur, to the red carpet, and the duo looked adorable as they posed and smiled for photos.

Larter, 50, opted for a polished, business-inspired look for the occasion, wearing a matching navy blue blazer and trousers with a brown silk camisole underneath and tan suede open-toed heels. Meanwhile, Vivienne, who is nearly just as tall as her mom, coordinated with her famous mom in an adorable navy blue mini dress paired with sneakers.

A close-up shot of Larter and Vivienne highlighted one of the features they have in common: their beautiful blue eyes. In the photo, Vivienne sweetly leaned her head against her mom as they posed on the carpet.

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 25: (L-R) Ali Larter and Vivienne Margaret MacArthur attend Step Up’s 2026 annual Inspiration Awards at Skirball Cultural Center on September 25, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

According to People, the “Landman” star and her husband, actor Hayes MacArthur, welcomed Vivienne on January 15, 2015. Vivienne shares her middle name with her maternal grandmother, Margaret Larter.

Larter Shares Glimpses of Her Family of Four

Getty Theodore Hayes MacArthur, Ali Larter and Vivienne Margaret MacArthur attend iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2024 Presented by Capital One at Intuit Dome on December 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Larter and her husband also have a son, Theodore “Teddy” Hayes MacArthur, who was born on December 20, 2010, and looks just like his dad. Although the actress does not share many photos of her family on social media, she shared a carousel of images when the family of four went on a European vacation in 2025.

In the snapshots shared on Instagram, the family poses together for a sweet selfie while in Venice, Italy. Other photos show Vivienne and Theodore taking an adorable photo together on the Italian streets, and another shows Vivienne on Teddy’s shoulders while playing in the ocean. The actress also shared a photo of her and Vivienne in their bathing suits as they lounged on a boat. “🇮🇹 Venice 👉 Florence 👉 Sardinia 🇮🇹,” the actress captioned her images.

Larter and MacArthur’s children did make a rare appearance this past summer. According to People, Vivienne and Theodore were by their mom’s side when they attended the 25th anniversary of “Legally Blonde” in New York City in June. Of course, fans know that Larter starred as Brooke Taylor Windham, whom Reese Witherspoon’s character, Elle Woods’ famously defends in the courtroom.

When it comes to her kids watching her most famous films, Larter shared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” that they both have seen her in “Legally Blonde” but have “scarred” not only her son, but her husband and father for her famous role as Darcy Sears in the 1999 cult classic “Varsity Blues.”