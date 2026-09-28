Presley Gerber Memorial Details Revealed Following His Passing

Presley Gerber’s family is planning a private memorial following the model’s death at 27, with sources telling PEOPLE that his loved ones are still “struggling emotionally” as they decide how to honor him.

Gerber’s family, including his mother Cindy Crawford, father Rande Gerber and sister Kaia Gerber, is still deciding on the details of the memorial, according to the outlet.

The Details on the Upcoming Memorial

“They’re still deciding where they want to honor Presley,” an insider told the outlet. “It’s hard to make those decisions when everyone is struggling emotionally. Their priority is to keep it private, without media or paparazzi there.”

A second source said the family is still working out the details and wants the gathering to remain small.

“They want to keep it very intimate, but there’s so many people in Presley’s life who loved him, the amount of people that have reached out to attend is high,” the source said. “The plan right now is somewhere in Malibu because of his love for surfing and the beach.”

The family has been mourning Gerber since his death Sept. 20 at a rehabilitation facility in Santa Monica, California. He was 27.

A source close to Kaia, 25, previously told PEOPLE that the family was in “total shock” following his death.

“They are saddened beyond words,” the source said. “Kaia loved that Presley was so open about his struggles; his family was so proud that he was finding strength in helping others.”

Gerber Was Open About His Struggles Over the Years

Gerber, the only son of Crawford and Rande Gerber, had been open about his mental health and substance use struggles.

In recent years, he spoke publicly about his experiences and encouraged others to be honest about their own challenges.

His family had supported him throughout his struggles. Reports previously stated that Crawford and Rande remained consistently involved in their son’s life and were proud of his efforts to help others.

Gerber’s death was reported after Santa Monica police responded to a call at a rehabilitation facility on Sept. 20.

Emergency dispatch information indicated the call involved a possible overdose and cardiac arrest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While reports have described his death as an apparent or suspected overdose, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not confirmed an official cause of death. An autopsy was completed, but the cause and manner of death were deferred pending additional testing and studies.

Page Six previously reported that Gerber had checked into the facility shortly before his death as he sought treatment.

Following news of his death, a representative for the Gerber-Crawford family asked for privacy.

“The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time,” the representative said.

Gerber followed his mother and sister into modeling and had worked in the fashion industry from a young age. He also used his public platform to discuss his personal struggles.

His final public appearance came in June at a mental health-focused event in Malibu, where he appeared alongside his parents and spoke about vulnerability and his own experiences.