Who Is the “Real” Lulu Spencer? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Can’t Agree

Longtime “General Hospital” fans have plenty of thoughts about the daughter of legendary supercouple Luke and Laura. Their younger child, Lesley Lu “Lulu” Spencer, has grown up on the show, and viewers have watched three actresses take on the role since her teen years.

Each played Lulu during a different chapter of her life, which may be why fans have such different ideas about who feels like the “real” Lulu. A recent Facebook question brought those opinions out in full force. Read on to see who fans chose and why some think the answer has much more to do with the writing than the actresses.

Which Actresses Have Played Lulu Spencer on ‘General Hospital’?

Julie Marie Berman debuted as teenage Lulu in 2005 and played her into adulthood before leaving “GH” in 2013. Emme Rylan took over the role that year and portrayed Lulu until 2020.

Lulu was then written into a coma. When the character woke up in 2024, Alexa Havins made her debut as Luke and Laura’s daughter. For viewers who had spent years with Berman’s or Rylan’s version of Lulu, it was another big change for a character they had known for decades.

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After a Facebook post in the General Hospital Fans – Official asked, “Which Lulu did you prefer? Julie, Emme, or the current one Alexa?” a heated debate ensued.

Why Do Fans Still Love Julie Marie Berman and Emme Rylan’s Versions of Lulu?

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Many fans didn’t hesitate to name Berman. “Julie by far,” one wrote, while another said, “Julie always. Then Emme.”

For some, Berman’s Lulu felt especially believable as Luke and Laura’s daughter. “The first. She seemed SO much like the daughter of Luke and Laura,” one fan commented. Another praised her as “the liveliest in a very natural way” and said she and Laura had the best chemistry.

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Rylan had her own supporters. “Julie was great but Emme IS Lulu,” one fan declared. Others remembered her scenes with the people closest to Lulu. “Emme Rylan was my favorite! I loved her with Maxi/Kristen Storms,” one person wrote, while another said Rylan was “so sweet with Dante” and had grown on them over time.

Is the Lulu Debate Really About the Writing?

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Fans were more divided over Havins. Some said they haven’t connected with her portrayal or with Lulu’s current relationships. One fan felt the character lacked chemistry with Dante and wanted Rylan back in the role.

Others saw something familiar in Havins’s Lulu. “Alexa atleast is bringing back the spunky side of Lulu,” one fan wrote, though they also felt the character had become too overprotective. Another person said they liked both Rylan and Havins but wished Lulu’s current stories gave her more to do, including a love interest.

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One fan offered a different way to look at the debate: Berman, Rylan, and Havins have played Lulu at different points in her life. “It isn’t the actress’s fault,” they wrote. “They just played Lulu at different time periods of Lulu’s life.”

That may be why fans can’t agree on one “real” Lulu Spencer. For some, it’s the rebellious young woman they first met in 2005. For others, it’s the version who built a life with Dante, or the one finding her footing after years away. Each fan is simply tied to a different chapter of Lulu’s story.