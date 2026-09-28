Teresa Giudice Shares Emotional Statement After ‘Incredibly Difficult’ Few Months

“Real Housewives of New Jersey ” star Teresa Giudice’s daughter, Milania Giudice, has had a difficult few months. Now, after an unfortunate video of the two of them, along with Gia Giduce, surfaced, the RHONJ star is opening up about the “incredibly difficult” few months her family has had.

Teresa Giudice Is Protecting Milania During This Difficult Time

Getty Gia Giudice, Teresa Giudice and Milania Giudice attend Z100’s Jingle Ball 2018.

Giudice took to her Instagram Stories on September 28 to issue a statement about her daughter, Milania. She began, “As a mother, there is nothing more important to me than the health, safety, and well-being of my children.”

She then said, “The past few months have been incredibly difficult for our family, and I feel it is important to say something while also protecting my daughter during an extremely vulnerable time in her life.”

After that, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star stated, “Milania has experienced tremendous heartbreak and significant psychological trauma after losing two of her best friends.” She then discussed grief and how it impacts people differently.

Giudice then said, “Watching your child try to process that kind of loss is something no parent can ever truly prepare for.”

According to her, “Right now, my only focus is my daughter- making sure she is surrounded by love, family, support, and the care she needs. I understand that because our family has lived much of our lives in the public eye, there will naturally be questions and speculation.”

Teresa Says Milania Giudice Is Her Daughter Before Anything Else

Getty Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Casamigos

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star continued her statement by vowing her support for Milania. She said, “But Milania is my daughter before she is anything else.” After that, she highlighted that her daughter is a “young woman” currently going through “an incredibly difficult and deeply personal time.”

She went on to say that Milania “deserves the opportunity to heal without every moment of her pain being analyzed publicly.” Giudice then pleaded with her fans, saying, “I am asking, from one mother to another, and from one family to all of you, to please show Milania compassion and kindness and allow her the privacy she needs right now.”

From there, the mom of four expressed gratitude for the “love, prayers, and support,” saying it means “more to our family than you know.” Giudice went on to ask for privacy as she and her family navigate this difficult situation.

Joe Giudice Previously Discussed His Daughter

Getty Joe Giudice, Gia Giudice, Milania Giudice, Gabriella Giudice and Teresa Giudice attend Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season two premiere at The Brownstone

Joe Giudice, who has been living in the Bahamas since 2021, spoke to Page Six in September 2026 about Milania. First, he defended the 20-year-old, calling her “a good girl,” and also saying she “has a big heart.”

Joe then said, “She is also young and going through a very difficult period right now.” In discussing her challenges, he highlighted the passing of her dear friend, Victoria Zardoya, in July.

According to him, “Losing someone you love is incredibly painful, and grief does not have a timeline. She has been trying to process that loss while also dealing with the pressures that come with growing up in the public eye.” He also stated that the difficult “moments” his daughter has faced as of late don’t define her.