RHONJ Alum Offers Major Support to Teresa Giudice and Daughter Milania

Teresa Giudice and her daughter Milania Giudice are receiving a public show of support from someone who understands what it is like to have family life unfold in front of Bravo cameras.

Ashlee Holmes, the daughter of former “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jacqueline Laurita, spoke out in support of Milania on social media, making it clear that she believes the 20-year-old deserves compassion rather than public judgment.

Holmes acknowledged that weighing in on Bravo-related conversations is something she rarely does. This time, however, she felt strongly enough to make an exception.

“I never comment on stuff, like Bravo-related. It’s very, very rare that I do,” Holmes explained in a TikTok video, adding that she felt “strongly” that she needed to “chime in.”

Her message ultimately went beyond defending one member of the Giudice family. Holmes pushed back on the way reality stars can become subjects of relentless public commentary, particularly when they are navigating deeply personal moments.

Ashlee Holmes Calls for Compassion for Milania Giudice

Holmes opened her message with a direct plea to those discussing Milania online.

“I don’t care if you love Teresa and her family. Help her or shut your mouth. The dehumanization of ‘reality’ TV personalities is so out of control,” she wrote over the video.

Holmes then pointed to something she and Milania have in common: both experienced reality television at a young age.

“This girl, one, she’s young,” Holmes said. “Okay, and I’m not saying that’s a — that’s an excuse for things, but she is young.”

Holmes reflected on some of the major changes Milania experienced throughout her childhood, many of which played out while the Giudice family was one of the most recognizable families on Bravo. She also noted that Milania recently lost one of her close friends.

For Holmes, that history mattered when considering the scrutiny Milania is receiving now.



She later expanded on her thoughts in a lengthy written message, arguing that viewers should not lose sight of the people behind the television personalities they have watched for years.

“People seem to forget that there is an actual human being on the other side of their commentary,” Holmes wrote. “Words have weight. Public humiliation has weight.”

Holmes also pushed back against the idea that appearing on reality television means someone has surrendered the right to privacy or compassion.

“Leave her alone,” she wrote. “Let her grieve. Let her family surround her. Let the people who actually know and love her help her navigate whatever she is going through privately.”

She continued, “And please spare me the ‘this is what they signed up for’ argument because they were on reality television.”

“No. It isn’t.”

Holmes’ perspective carries an added layer of personal experience. She appeared on RHONJ alongside her mother during the show’s early years, when portions of their sometimes complicated mother-daughter relationship became part of the series. In her message about Milania, Holmes acknowledged that she knows what it feels like to be young while strangers form opinions about your life from what they see on television.

“There are so many layers to growing up in that world that people on the outside will never fully understand,” she wrote.

Teresa Giudice Responds to Ashlee Holmes’ Message

Holmes’ message did not go unnoticed by Teresa.

The longtime RHONJ star responded directly in the comments section of Holmes’ TikTok, leaving a red heart emoji beneath the video.

It was a simple response, but one that made clear Teresa had seen the message of support for her daughter.

Holmes ended her statement by returning to the point at the center of everything she had shared: reality television may make someone recognizable, but it does not make every part of that person’s life public property.

“You can consume reality television without forgetting the reality part: these are real people. Real families. Real pain,” she wrote.

She then closed with a straightforward request.

“Have some compassion. Give her some grace. Mind your business.”

“Do better.”

For a family whose lives have been documented on RHONJ for well over a decade, Holmes’ message offered a reminder that there is still a line between watching someone on television and knowing everything happening beyond the camera.