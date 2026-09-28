Heidi Klum Radiates Confidence in Sexy Leather Lingerie-Style Dress

Heidi Klum looks incredibly sexy and bold in her latest strappy leather look. The former “America’s Got Talent” judge and mastermind of Bravo’s “Project Runway” took to Instagram to share a video of herself in the hot outfit, proving yet again that she only seems to get more and more attractive every single day.

Heidi’s Hot Outfit

In the clip posted to Heidi’s social media, she’s wearing a black leather dress featuring silver buckle details all over. It tightly hugs her figure to perfection and presents as a mixture between a 2000’s style bandage dress and a nod to sexy lingerie.

Heidi stands in front of the camera, toussling her hands through her wavy blond hair and eyeing up the camera. She spins around to give her fans and followers a 360 view of the outfit before putting her hands on her hips and playfully wiggling from side to side.

It’s clever how the dress includes an asymmetrical neck detail, with a strap and buckle going high over one of Heidi’s shoulders.

She finished the look off with dark eye make-up to match the dark color palette of the outfit as well as sheer black tights and a pair of black high heeled shoes with a very pointed toe.

Penned in the post’s caption, Heidi simply wrote: “You ready?”, and tagged the dress designer, @marinahoermanseder .

Fans went wild for Heidi’s latest look and gushed all about it in the post’s comments section.

One user said: “Heidi Klum you absolutely look stunning in leather darling.”

A second shared: “So BEAUTIFUL.”

Meanwhile others added “you can wear everything”, “Perfect”, and “Wow Heidi wow!”

What’s Heidi Up To Now?

The sexy new post comes shortly after Heidi posed up a storm in a skin-tight corset over the top of a little black dress while announcing that she’s already working on filming “Germany’s Next Top Model” 2027.

In another video Heidi posted online to break the news, Heidi walked down a slim hallway with wooden flooring, using it as a catwalk. The former model strutted her stuff effortlessly while eyeing up the camera, reminding us all just how gorgeous and talented she is. She finishes her walk off with a playful twirl and a shimmy of her shoulders.

Fans praised Heidi’s model walk and outfit, as well as gushed in excitement about the show making a return next year in the post’s comments section.

One user said: “Goddess goddess goddess!!!”

A second shared: “Gorggg.”

Meanwhile others added “Woah looking better than ever”, “Heidi looks fantastic”, “So beautiful”, and “I’ll watch it all at home.”

“Germany’s Next Top Model” premiered its first season back in 2006 on the German television network ProSieben. Back then Heidi was still hosting the show, where Lena Gercke was crowned as the program’s first ever winner.

Last year the show had two winners after airing its live finale in May – Aurélie Siewitz and Ibrahim “Ibo” Ouro Bodi. Each winner received a cash prize of 100,000 euros as well as a cover feature on Harper’s Bazaar Germany.



