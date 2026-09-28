DWTS Derek Hough Shares Tearful Update About Daughter

Derek Hough is getting candid about the joys and fears of fatherhood.

The DWTS judge took to Instagram to share a heartfelt and tearful reflection on raising his daughter, Everly, and the lessons he hopes she carries with her throughout life.

Derek Hough is Amazed By How Fast His Daughter is Growing

DWTS judge Derek Hough opened his post by writing that moments with Everly make him want to “freeze time.” For now, he added, her world is filled with wonder, innocence, and love. But he acknowledged that she will one day face the harder parts of life, including judgment, negativity, and unkindness.

“I can’t protect her from all of it. But I can prepare her for it,” he wrote.

The dancer said he hopes to teach Everly that people with love in their hearts lift others up, encourage them, and celebrate them. When someone chooses to tear others down, he wants her to understand that it usually reflects what that person is carrying inside, not her worth. He hopes she can meet those people with compassion without letting their words change how she sees herself.

“More than anything,” Hough said, he wants to fill her heart with so much love that she always knows who she is. He listed his wishes for her plainly: that she sees the good in others, leads with kindness, and becomes a force for good in the world.

The post took a poignant turn as he acknowledged that a day will come when he can’t hold her this close or shield her from everything she’ll face. Still, he hopes the love he gives her now will become an inner voice she carries for life, one that tells her she is loved and worthy, and that no one can take that away.

Hough closed by saying he plans to cherish the quiet little moments and keep pouring love into his daughter.

Derek Hough’s Wife, Hayley Erbert, Echoed His Sentiments

Getty Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In response to Derek’s post, his wife, Hayley Erbert, echoed his sentiments. The dance pro agreed that although she is enjoying every moment of parenting Everly, she too wishes time would slow down.

Erbert wrote, “I want to bottle her up like this forever. What a gift it is to watch her grow up, but oh how it hurts my mama heart.”

She added in a separate post, “The gentle clap. My sweet girl.”

Many cheered Hough for showing such open vulnerability, while fellow parents chimed in with their own memories. They reminded the DWTS six-time mirrorball winner that he’s definitely not alone in feeling all the emotions.’

“Y’all got this! She has the best parents to help her build her armor of resilience, yet balance a soft heart,” wrote one follower.

A second fan penned, “Said beautifully. As there will always be negativity and unkind people, unfortunately, we can start with ourselves to spread love, kindness, and empathy in the hope that our world will be better for our children.”

“Everything is new and magical,” stated a third Instagram user. “Our babies bring us back to the wonder and curiosity of life.”

DWTS airs live on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes air the next day on Hulu.