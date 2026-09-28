Dakota Johnson Breaks Silence on Machine Gun Kelly Romance Rumors

Dakota Johnson has finally addressed rumors that she has grown close to singer, songwriter, producer, rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly, also known as MGK.

The pair were said to have gotten close at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding in Madison Square Garden. The duo were then spotted out and about together in New York.

What Has Dakota Said?

Image Credit: Stefanee Kenan/ Getty Images, Marc Piasecki/WireImage

For anyone hopeful that the wedding of Taylor and Travis had brought more love into the air, this is going to be unfortunate news. Dakota seems to have squashed the rumors as being untrue. She additionally noted that she would “much rather focus on other things” in her life right now.

Speaking on Vogue’s “The Run-Through” podcast, the “Fifty Shades” star shared: “Even if I go to dinner with my manager or my lawyer, it’s like, ‘Seen with mystery man.’ I also don’t care.”

“I think it’s just, kind of, futile. People are gonna believe what they wanna believe, and I don’t have the energy to fight for that. I would much rather focus on other things in my life.

“Every day, there’s something on the internet that’s ridiculous and true or not true, and I don’t care, like, get a life.”

The Outing in New York

Dakota and Machine Gun Kelly’s outing in New York on September was thought to have been their first official date after growing closer at Taylor’s wedding, according to an unnamed source that spoke to ‘Us Weekly‘.

According to the source, Johnson and MGK “hit it off and wanted some privacy,” which is why Dakota reportedly asked Taylor if she and MGK could use the singer’s Tribeca apartment while Taylor was away. The source added that Taylor often lets close friends used her apartment when it’s vacant, and that Dakota and Machine Gun Kelly headed off to a hotel after spending time there. The duo then rounded off their time together by having dinner in New York City at a restaurant called Estela.

Sources close to Machine Gun Kelly had previously said that him and Dakota “started off as friends and were texting often,” before eventually “spending more time together.”

Another insider described their arrangement as “super casual,” saying they had been “hanging out for a bit.” Meanwhile, the source close to MGK characterized both stars as “smitten” and claimed the rapper has told friends Johnson is “amazing.”

Taylor and Dakota have been friends for many years, recently collaborating together on the music video for her latest single, “Patient Zero”. The world premiere of the video dropped last night live at the VMA’s, with both Taylor and Dakota standing together on stage watching the video alongside fans in the audience. The ladies looked visibly elated and had their arms around one another. Dakota also presented Taylor with her Artist Director VMA Honor award, which was a golden Moon Man trophy.

We wish Taylor, Travis, Dakota and Machine Gun Kelly all the best in what they do. We’re looking forward to seeing what’s yet to come from this talented lot!



