Singer, Guitarist, Actor & Comedian Passes Suddenly at 78 — Tributes Pour In

A popular British singer, guitarist, actor, and comedian has sadly passed away suddenly at the age of 78.

Tony De Meur, known professionally as Ronnie Golden, was the founder of the British new wave band The Fabulous Poodles. Known for his alternative stand-up comedy — in particular for his appearances at iconic venue at The Comedy Store in Soho, London — he also appeared in the likes of sitcom “The Young Ones” and voiced characters in the satirical television puppet show “Spitting Image.”

According to Chortle, his partner, Grace Carley, broke the news on social media

Her statement began, “Without any fuss or bother, he simply slipped away yesterday afternoon while I was walking the dog. Never even fell off his perch, so to speak.”

Carley’s statement concluded, “I know it will be an enormous shock, as it was to me, but I am consoled by his complete lack of pain or suffering…”

The exact date and cause of Golden’s passing has not yet been disclosed.

Ronnie Golden Had an Extensive Filmography

As well as his aforementioned credits on “The Young Ones” and “Spitting Image,” Ronnie Golden enjoyed a long career on television that saw him amass an extensive filmography.

Following his 1982 screen debut in “The Young Ones,” the 1980s also saw him act on sitcom “Interference,” sketch comedy show “Who Dares Wins,” sketch comedy series “The Lenny Henry Show,” sketch comedy series “Pushing Up Daisies,” sitcom “Girls on Top,” sitcom “Lenny Henry Tonite,” thriller series “The Fourth Protocol,” and sketch comedy series “Saturday Live.”

Golden appeared as himself in the likes of 1991’s comedy television special “Barf Bites Back!,” stand-up comedy series “The World Stands Up,” and the 2010 comedy and music television special “Nerdstock: Nine Lessons and Carols for Godless People.”

His most recent screen credit came in the 2014 mockumentary film “Voices Thrown Silent.”

When news of Golden’s passing hit the internet, tributes to him started pouring in on social media.

Fans Remember ‘Lovely Man’ Ronnie Golden

Social media is now awash with tributes from fans of Ronnie Golden who remember him as a nice and talented man.

The Comedy Cellar posted the news on Instagram, prompting one person to write, “Absolute legend, a gentleman and a beautiful man.”

New Zealand comedian Jarred Christmas commented, “I bloody love Ronnie Golden. RIP you legend xx.”

Another Instagram user wrote, “So sorry to hear this news – he was such a nice man. He will be missed 😢.”

Someone else proclaimed, “So sad, such a lovely man. ❤️”

Under Chortle’s Instagram post about his passing, one of their followers replied, “Lovely fella…”

On X, an X user responded to the news by saying, “We have lost a wonderful musician, songwriter, comedian and human being. It’s a sad day.”

A former “Spitting Image” colleague of Golden’s, Mike Fenton Stevens, wrote on X, “Sad news that the great @RonnieGolden1 has died. We worked together on Spitting Image, years ago. He was a talented, funny, unique man and I treasure our friendship My love and condolences to his lovely partner, Grace xx.”

Last but not least, British actor, writer, musician, and “The Young Ones” star Nigel Planer quoted Stevens’ post and added, “Oh no, Ronnie’s gone. I was doing a gig with him just weeks ago in Morecambe. He was his usual funny self full of stories. Sad, sad, sad. 😔”

We’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Ronnie Golden at this terribly upsetting time. May his memory forever be a blessing. Moreover, may he rest in eternal peace.

Ronnie Golden’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.