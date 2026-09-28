Dakota Johnson Reveals What Made Taylor Swift’s Wedding Feel So Personal

Dakota Johnson was among the roughly 1,000 guests present at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding at Madison Square Garden on July 3. Nearly three months later, the actress is sharing a rare firsthand impression of what the celebration actually felt like.

EntertainmentNow covered details shared by guests inside Swift and Kelce’s wedding, but Johnson’s latest account adds another personal perspective from someone who was there.

During an interview with BBC Radio 1 host Greg James on Monday, Sept. 28, Johnson described the wedding as “so fun” and said it felt like “everything she’s dreamed of” and “completely her,” according to People.

Dakota Johnson Says Taylor Swift’s Wedding Felt ‘Completely Her’

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 15: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seen on May 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Swift and Kelce married at Madison Square Garden in New York City before roughly 1,000 guests. Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, while celebrity attendees included Bradley Cooper, Camila Cabello, Gigi Hadid and Johnson herself. CBS News confirmed details of the ceremony.

Rather than focusing on the number of famous faces in the room, Johnson’s description centered on the atmosphere and how closely the event reflected Swift’s personality. “It just felt so completely her,” Johnson said.

Johnson also addressed the wedding’s tightly guarded privacy. James, who attended the ceremony as well, joked that he had taken four paper doilies from the venue. When he asked Johnson whether she thought photos from the wedding would ever leak, she simply answered, “No.”

The privacy was deliberate. Kelce later confirmed that the wedding had a strict no-phones policy, and no official wedding photos have been released publicly. ABC News reported Kelce’s comments about the celebration.

Other Guests Have Shared Rare Details From Taylor Swift’s Wedding

Giant screens showing the message “JUST&T MARRIED!” (T&T for Taylor and Travis) are seen outside Madison Square Garden, the reported venue for the wedding celebrations of pop singer Taylor Swift and pro-athlete Travis Kelce, in New York City on July 3, 2026. US pop queen Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce, whose lavish wedding has drawn hundreds of celebrities to New York, have officially married, a representative for the singer said July 3. “Taylor and Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor’s Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis’s Best Man,” Swift’s longstanding publicist Tree Paine said in a statement. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

Johnson’s description echoes what several other guests have said about the wedding.

During a Sept. 9 appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Mariska Hargitay said the celebration was “spectacular” and “so intimate,” despite the size of the guest list. She also said the exchange of vows was her favorite part of the ceremony. EntertainmentNow covered Hargitay’s wedding comments.

Kelce has offered a similar account. During a Sept. 2 episode of “New Heights,” he said he and Swift chose Madison Square Garden because they wanted an “intimate and genuine setting” that still felt private despite the arena’s size.

He also called the wedding “magical” and said the party lasted until venue staff “kicked us out.” ABC News detailed Kelce’s account.

Comedian Nikki Glaser later revealed just how strict the phone policy was. During her Las Vegas residency, Glaser said she had to turn off and surrender her phone before entering the celebration, leaving her with no photos from the night.

That nearly prompted her to find another souvenir. Glaser joked that she came within seconds of putting the Travis Kelce cake topper into her purse because she wanted “one cool artifact” from the wedding, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Dakota Johnson Says Her Taylor Swift Friendship Goes Beyond the Wedding

Taylor Swift and Dakota Johnson onstage as Swift accepts the Artist Director Honors at 2026 MTV Video Music Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Johnson’s invitation also reflects a friendship with Swift that the two have increasingly acknowledged publicly.

Johnson told James that she and Swift are “really good friends” who talk about almost everything, including true crime. She called Swift a genius and described her mind as a “miraculous, intricate wonderland” when discussing the singer’s ability to build creative worlds.

Their friendship had already received a rare public acknowledgment earlier this year. Swift wrote about Johnson for the 2026 TIME100 list, calling her one of the most empathetic people she knows. EntertainmentNow previously covered Swift’s tribute to Johnson. Their relationship has now extended into a major creative collaboration.

Johnson Reveals ‘Patient Zero’ Was Months in the Making

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 23: Dakota Johnson attends 2026 TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Johnson stars alongside Swift and Colin Farrell in the music video for “Patient Zero,” one of the new tracks on “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore.”

Johnson told James that the project had been in development since early 2026 and described it as a “long time coming.” When Swift asked her to participate, Johnson said she did not hesitate because working with her friend sounded like fun. People reported Johnson’s account of how she joined the project.

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EntertainmentNow previously shared the first teaser for the “Patient Zero” video before its world premiere at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 27.

The finished video casts Farrell as Swift’s toxic former partner, who is now in a relationship with Johnson’s character. Swift initially appears alongside Johnson as a source of support before the story reveals that Swift’s character is actually a ghost attempting to warn her about Farrell.

Johnson also had another role in Swift’s VMAs night: she presented her friend with the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honors shortly before the music video debuted.

Afterward, Swift thanked Johnson and Farrell for trusting her with their “time, taste, and talent,” while joking about how much she enjoyed twinning with Johnson throughout the shoot. She also praised Farrell’s performance and thanked Cara Delevingne for joining the video in a surprise role. People reported Swift’s post and the video’s full cast.