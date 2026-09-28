Bebe Rexha Reveals Taylor Swift Came To Her Help After No Designer Would Dress Her

Bebe Rexha revealed on the red carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards that Taylor Swift came to her rescue after no designers would dress her for the Grammys.

The “Meant To Be” singer praised Swift for her kindness after designers deemed her the wrong size for their red carpet looks.

Why No Designers Wanted To Dress Bebe Rexha On The Red Carpet

Back in 2019, Bebe Rexha revealed that designers refused to dress the singer because she was “too big.”

Posting on Instagram, Rexha complained that she couldn’t fully enjoy her first Grammy Award nomination due to being rejected by designers. She also called out those designers for challenging the beauty of anyone above a size eight.

“So I finally get nominated at the Grammys and it’s like, the coolest thing ever. And a lot of time, artists will go and talk to designers, and they’ll make them custom dresses to walk the red carpet, right?” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

She added: “And I had my team hit up a lot of designers and a lot of them don’t want to dress me because I’m too big. If a size six [or] eight is too big, then I don’t know what to tell you.”

“If you don’t like my fashion style or my music that’s one thing. But don’t say you can’t dress someone that isn’t a runway size,” she wrote in the caption.

How Taylor Swift Helped Bebe Rexha Find A Red Carpet Dress

After Bebe Rexha struggled to find a dress for the red carpt event, Taylor Swift reached out to her.

“I couldn’t find a dress, and she had reached out to me because we’re the same age,” Bebe told E! News’ Keltie Knight on the red carpet at the VMAs, “and I thought that was really, really, really kind of her.”

The “I’m A Mess” singer thanked Swift for lending a hand when no one else was there for her.

“Nobody really reached out—like some people did, but for her, at such a high level, to make me feel like I belong was really, really nice.”

On the Grammy Awards red carpet, she thanked Ryan Seacrest that she’d received an overwhelming amount of support after initially speaking out. “It’s been amazing. I didn’t expect it. I just did the video because I was really heartbroken and it bummed me,” she said.

She ended with a positive message for her and her fans. “They said I was too big or fat and I love my body and I just want other girls to love their bodies.”