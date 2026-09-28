‘1923’ Star Brandon Sklenar Debuts a Bold New Look at the 2026 MTV VMAs Leaving Him Almost Unrecognizable

Brandon Sklenar is one of Hollywood’s most handsome men, and his career has risen quickly, with leading roles in “The Housemaid,” “It Ends With Us,” the Taylor Sheridan–created Western “1923,” and “Drop.” On Sunday, September 27, he debuted a completely new look, and he was almost unrecognizable because of the stark departure from his usual appearance.

Brandon Sklenar Debuts Hot New Look

Getty Brandon Sklenar debuts new look at the MTV Video Music Awards

Sklenar attended the 2026 MTV VMAs at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, and walked the red carpet sporting spiky platinum blonde hair. He also wore a white shirt, leather jacket, black trousers, and sunglasses, which added to his transformation. Sklenar oozed confidence and looked relaxed as he posed for photos, some alongside actress Hassie Harrison.

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Getty Brandon Sklenar and Hassie Harrison attend the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards

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Harrison looked effortlessly chic in a long black dress. The simple cut without embellishments created a gorgeous, timeless finish. She wore her hair in an updo, kept her makeup natural, and her accessories to a minimum. Her look was pretty, without being loud.

Brandon Sklenar’s Rising Career

Sklenar has a rags-to-riches story, revealing in a December 2025 interview with The Wall Street Journal that at one point he lived in his car “for a while,” People reports. He had driven to the West Coast to spend time with his girlfriend and, when they broke up, he had nowhere else to go.

His parents divorced when he was six, and he developed a stutter, which he has worked to overcome. “Looking back, the stutter seemed to have been psychosomatic. Their split was a shock, and I was unable to express myself. It was just a trauma response to unexpressed emotions,” he said.

Sklenar is fast becoming a household name, and he takes his career seriously. In a chat with Sydney Sweeney, with whom he starred in “The Housemaid,” for Interview magazine, he opened up about an injury he got on the set of “1923,” revealing that he split his head open.

“I was having to slam it down on this dude’s neck as he’s trying to kill me,” he said. “And when we actually shot it, I had the helmet far enough in front of me to have some clearance. Then we had to shoot from his point of view, of me slamming it on his neck, and because of the angle I had to hold the helmet really close to me, and we had one shot, so the director told me to just go really ape-shit on it. So I came up and hit myself right here under my eye and just totally split my head open. They had to superglue it.”

Sweeney asked if he had a scar, to which he replied that he does. “I got a pretty good scar right next to another scar that I already had there,” Sklenar replied. “But yeah, they had to CGI it into the other stuff we had already shot before, and now he just has this head wound the entire season if you look closely.”