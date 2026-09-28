Emmy Winner John Goodman Joins Hit HBO Show Ahead of New Season

“Roseanne” alum John Goodman is gearing up for the release of his new movie, “Digger,” starring alongside Tom Cruise. However, ahead of the movie’s October 2 release, he’s now been cast in the third season of HBO’s “The Last of Us.” Also joining are Ian Alexander and Lauea Bailey.

John Goodman’s ‘The Last of Us’ Character Has Been Revealed

Getty John Goodman

Deadline reported Goodman’s addition to “The Last of Us” on September 28. The outlet states that Goodman will play Joey, one part of a duo alongside Paco, played by Alexander.

The pair are described as a friendly duo who call themselves “Heroes of the Highway.” Bailey will portray Elizabeth, the leader of a religious group called the Seraphites.

It’s worth noting that both Alexander and Bailey’s voices will be familiar to fans of the video games, as they voiced characters in “The Last of Us: Part II.” Alexander voiced Lev, while Bailey voiced Abby.

Of course, Alexander and Bailey aren’t the first actors pulled from the video games to appear in HBO adaptations, as Merle Dandridge and Jeffrey Wright also appeared in both mediums.

Previously, HBO’s CEO Casey Bloys gave an update on the hit zombie series. When Deadline asked when “The Last of Us” season three will arrive, he said, “It’ll be happening in ’27. I don’t have a date.” When asked if it’s the final season, he responded, “I think [showrunner] Craig [Mazin] has planned it as the final season.”

There’s Much Buzz About ‘Digger’ With Tom Cruise

Getty Riz Ahmed, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Tom Cruise and John Goodman

As mentioned, “Digger” will arrive in movie theaters on October 2. In addition to Cruise and Goodman, the movie stars Riz Ahmed, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Robert John Burke, and Emma D’Arcy.

Per the logline, the film’s main character “embarks on a frantic mission to prove that he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything.”

Regarding Goodman, he revealed over a year before the movie’s release that he fell on set. He told Entertainment Weekly, “It was a real accident. We had been working on the scene for a week and a half. I wasn’t quite getting it right, and through a process, I finally made a breakthrough.”

Goodman continued, “But after that, we were blocking it, and I was wearing stocking feet, like I had been for the last week and a half. I was passing Tom, and my legs just went on the floor, and I came up parallel to the ground and landed on my hip.”

The “Roseanne” alum then discussed the aftermath of the fall, saying, “I tried to get back up, and when I couldn’t do that, I started fearing the worst. I didn’t know I had fractured it until we got X-rays.

There was a brilliant doctor on set, and he got me into the Cleveland Clinic [in London]. They operated the next morning, and so far, so good. Unfortunately, I was down for about a month there, where I couldn’t do anything, and it was driving me nuts. They found other things to do, and I finally got back into it.”