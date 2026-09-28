The Seer’s Prophecy on ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Season 2 Episode 2 Explained

“Outlander” wouldn’t be what it is without prophecies to break down. From early on in the OG series, fans learned that Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat, was told a prophecy that he refused to let go of. Even Geillis Duncan believed in the words, and “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” brought that same prophecy up in its first season.

However, the second season has taken the prophecy one step further. As Julia called for Maisri to “protect” herself and her son from the man who took them — mostly to find out why she and William couldn’t travel through the stones — Simon Fraser returned from gathering troops for the First Jacobite Rebellion, leading to questions of his own.

Maisri’s New Prophecy on ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’

STARZ

The new prophecy shared the details of “a rose.” One is “red as embers,” and another is “white as snow.” The prophecy then went on to say that a baby will have two mothers and three fathers, and it seemed like Maisri was speaking directly to Julia about this, leading to questions about what this would mean for William.

While Simon is sure that William — who he calls Simon — is the baby that Maisri’s prophecies are all about, the son who will one day become king, fans know that that’s not the case. William is Julia and Henry’s child, and Julia is desperate to get back through the stones to her husband.

So, it would seem like Maisri’s prophecy couldn’t be about William at all. However, Simon is focused on the part about two mothers and three fathers, sure that it means the biological mother, the Virgin Mary, and the Holy Trinity. That makes sense considering his Catholic beliefs and the fact that the Jacobites want to put a Catholic back on the throne.

Is the ‘Babe with Two Mothers and Three Fathers’ in ‘Outlander’?

STARZ

It could be that the prophecy isn’t linked to anyone in “Outlander: Blood of My Blood.” There is a direct connection to a character in “Outlander,” another William. William Ransom was the son of Geneve Dunsany, and he grew up believing that his father was the Earl of Ellesmere. However, fans — and Jamie and Geneva knew — that Jamie Fraser was his biological father.

After Geneva’s death, he was raised by Lord John Grey and Isobel Dunsany, leading to him having a third father and a second mother. While he called Claire “Mother Claire,” he never really viewed her as a mother, so it helps to avoid the question of a third mother and throw off the prophecy.

With William being the son of Jamie, he is the great-grandson of Simon Fraser. In a way, there’s a connection to the red rose, as Jamie has red hair that burns bright like embers.

However, there is more in the prophecy that seems to link to the Second Jacobite Rebellion and the Battle of Culloden. The mention of thorns in a field and white roses connects to that rebellion, which would use the white rose as a symbol. And the russet coat? That connects to Jamie, who wore a similar coat throughout the Second Jacobite Rebellion.

There are still questions about the “son’s name” and “Not yet regal” part of the prophecy. Could this mean William? What did it mean by “if he stands last of your line, he shall one day be a king?” This could mean that William could become king as long as he remains the last of Simon’s line.

This is tricky to break down, and a lot of the issues come from “Outlander” seemingly forgetting the 200-year-old baby prophecy that it brought up. After the death of Geillis, the entire plotline was ignored, but this could hint at a way for the “Outlander” universe to continue. Maybe it’s time to bring up a spinoff series that focuses on what Maisri really meant.

“Outlander: Blood of My Blood” airs on Fridays on STARZ.