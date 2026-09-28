HGTV’s Schedule for the Week: What to Watch Sept. 28 – Oct. 4, 2026

September is officially coming to an end, but HGTV isn’t slowing down just yet. The final week of the month brings new episodes, a season finale, and plenty of familiar favorites as the network heads into October. But, there’s also a little more variety throughout the week.

Yep, there’s plenty happening on HGTV as we move into a new month. Whether you’re tuning in for renovations, house hunting, or a little bit of both. Honestly, it’s a pretty easy schedule to jump into, even if you haven’t been following every show from the beginning.

Canva HGTV Autumn Schedule Photo

What’s Happening This Week on HGTV

The week gets started with reruns of “My Lottery Dream Home,” “House Shock,” and “Scariest House in America” on Monday before “House Hunters” and “House Hunters International” take over later in the evening.

Tuesday brings new episodes of “A Very Haunted Renovation,” “House Shock,” and “House Hunters International.” Wednesday is another big night, with “Totally ’90s House” getting ready to say goodbye to its first season, followed by a new episode of “Botched Homes.”

Thursday is packed with international house hunting, while Friday brings new installments of “Scariest House in America” and “Roast My Rental.” The weekend then keeps things fairly familiar with plenty of “House Hunters,” along with reruns of “Fixer to Fabulous” and “House Shock” on Sunday.

Let’s be real, “House Hunters” is still doing a lot of heavy lifting on this schedule. It shows up throughout the week, giving viewers plenty of opportunities to settle in with some familiar house-hunting drama.

Here’s the full HGTV schedule for September 28-October 4, 2026. (Note: All times are Eastern unless otherwise stated.)

Monday, September 28, 2026

Monday starts the final week of September with a familiar mix of dream homes, renovations, and house hunting. There’s also a little international house hunting waiting later in the evening.

6:00pm – 7:30pm: “My Lottery Dream Home”

8:00pm: “House Shock”

9:00pm: “Scariest House in America”

10:00pm & 10:30pm: “House Hunters”

11:00pm & 11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Tuesday brings several new episodes, making it one of the busier nights on the schedule. Viewers can catch a fresh installment of “A Very Haunted Renovation,” another “House Shock” episode, and a new international house hunt.

6:00pm: “Renovation Aloha”

7:00pm: “A Very Haunted Renovation”

8:00pm: “A Very Haunted Renovation” (New) Season 1, Episode 3: “Enter if You Dare”

9:00pm: “House Shock” (New) Season 1, Episode 2: “The Reno She Deserves”

10:00pm: “House Hunters International” (New) Season 211, Episode 4: “A Stylishly Quirky Life in Copenhagen”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Wednesday marks the end of the ’90s-inspired renovation series’ first season. After the finale, “Botched Homes” returns with another new episode before the night finishes with more house hunting.

6:00pm: “Botched Homes”

7:00pm – 8:30pm: “House Hunters”

9:00pm: “Totally ’90s House” (New, Season Finale) Season 1, Episode 6: “Totally the Finale”

10:30pm: “Botched Homes” (New) Season 1, Episode 5: “Bathroom of the Misfit Tub”

11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Thursday, October 1, 2026

Welcome to October! Thursday keeps things fairly consistent, with “House Shock” taking up the early evening before the schedule shifts toward several hours of international house hunting.

6:00pm & 7:00pm: “House Shock”

8:00pm & 8:30pm: “House Hunters International”

9:00pm & 10:00pm: “House Hunters International” (New) Season 212, Episode 5: “Big Personalities Making Big Moves” Season 212, Episode 6: “Building Próspera in Roatán, Honduras”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Friday, October 2, 2026

Friday brings another round of familiar favorites before new episodes take over the later part of the evening. There’s a new installment of “Scariest House in America,” followed by another “Roast My Rental.”

6:00pm – 7:30pm: “My Lottery Dream Home”

8:00pm: “Scariest House in America”

9:00pm: “Scariest House in America” (New) Season 3, Episode 3: “The Eeriest of the East”

10:00pm: “Roast My Rental” (New) Season 1, Episode 11: “Suites or Sheds!?”

11:00pm & 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Saturday, October 3, 2026

Saturday is once again dominated by “House Hunters,” with several hours of familiar episodes before a brand-new installment arrives.

6:00pm: “Scariest House in America”

7:00pm – 9:30pm: “House Hunters”

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New) Season 279, Episode 11: “Rushing Into Things”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Sunday, October 4, 2026

Sunday closes out the week with “Fixer to Fabulous” and a couple hours of “House Shock” before another “House Hunters” episode takes over later in the evening.

6:00pm & 7:00pm: “Fixer to Fabulous”

8:00pm & 9:00pm: “House Shock”

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New) Season 280, Episode 1: “Rich in the ’90s”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: ”House Hunters”

That’s a Wrap on September’s HGTV Schedule

As September comes to a close, HGTV is keeping its schedule packed with new episodes while continuing to give viewers plenty of familiar programming. The biggest moment of the week is arguably the “Totally ’90s House” Season 1 finale, but there’s also plenty of other new content to keep up with.

It seems like HGTV is settling into its October lineup without making any huge changes to the overall schedule. And honestly, that means viewers still have plenty of reliable options throughout the week.

Yep, another week of HGTV is ready to go. And there’s plenty to watch before the next round of schedule changes arrives as we move into Autumn more fully.