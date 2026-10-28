Can We Trade Drew? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Want a Different Quartermaine Back

The Quartermaine family has seen its share of shocking returns on “General Hospital.” From characters coming back from the dead to long-lost family members showing up in Port Charles, there’s rarely a dull moment when it comes to the complicated clan.

Now, fans are looking back on one Quartermaine’s unexpected comeback and sharing their thoughts on how his story ended. One viewer even has a suggestion for which family member they would give up to get him back.

Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson Look Back on a Quartermaine Return

“General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, better known to soap fans as Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli, took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to share a blast from the past.

The duo reminded fans of Sean Kanan’s 2012 return to the canvas as AJ Quartermaine, who had been presumed dead since 2005.

“On This Day In GENERAL HOSPITAL History 2012: Sean Kanan returned to the canvas as AJ Quartermaine. The character had been presumed dead since 2005, but had, in fact, been secreted away by mommy dearest Monica,” the duo wrote.

Longtime “General Hospital” fans will remember the shocking revelation that Monica Quartermaine knew her son was alive while the rest of the family believed he was gone. She had kept his survival a secret while appearing to grieve him for years.

After believing they had lost AJ, the Quartermaines had another chance with him. His return also gave him the opportunity to reconnect with Michael Corinthos, played at the time by Chad Duell.

AJ’s relationship with Michael had been complicated for years, so his return allowed viewers to watch the father and son build a bond. It also brought AJ back into Carly Spencer’s orbit, with Laura Wright sharing scenes with Kanan as Michael’s mother.

Fans Remember AJ’s Return to Port Charles

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Fans responding to the Stone Cold and the Jackal post shared what they enjoyed about AJ’s comeback, including his scenes with Michael and Carly.

“I loved when he returned. He had great chemistry with Laura Wright and Chad Duell. It was awesome to see AJ finally have a relationship with his son,” one viewer wrote.

Another fan agreed, saying AJ’s return had an impact on the show and that his death was a mistake.

“I was so happy that they had AJ returned! He shook up the canvas and had phenomenal chemistry with Chad & Laura! Killing off AJ is still one of the worst decisions that GH did in the 2010s,” they wrote.

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AJ’s time back in Port Charles was cut short when Sonny Corinthos shot him. AJ died in 2014, less than two years after his return.

Another fan remembered enjoying his comeback but was unhappy with how it ended.

“This was such a great comeback. I was so mad over how it ended,” they wrote.

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While AJ has been gone for years, one viewer suggested a way for him to return and even had an actor in mind to take over the role.

“I’d love it if they asked Trevor St. John to play AJ if they show that Michael faked his death, that would be epic I should write for the show,” the fan wrote.

Soap fans may remember St. John from “One Life to Live,” where he played Todd Manning before his character was revealed to be Todd’s twin brother, Victor Lord Jr.

Can Fans Trade Drew for AJ?

Another fan had a different idea for getting AJ back, joking, “Can we trade Drew for AJ back, please?”

Drew Cain and AJ are both sons of Alan Quartermaine, making them half-brothers. However, the two never had the chance to meet.

It wasn’t revealed that Drew was Jason Morgan’s long-lost twin brother until 2017, several years after AJ’s death. By then, AJ was no longer around to meet another member of the family.

With Drew now part of the Quartermaine picture, fans can only imagine what his relationship with AJ might have looked like or whether the two brothers would have gotten along, both seeing themselves as black sheep.

For now, at least one “GH” fan seems ready to trade one Quartermaine brother for the other.