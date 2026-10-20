What Has ‘General Hospital’ Star Laura Wright Celebrating?

There is something special to celebrate in Laura Wright’s family, and the “General Hospital” soap vet could hardly contain her excitement when she shared the news with fans.

Wright, who has portrayed Carly Spencer since 2005, took to social media with a personal update that brought congratulations from followers and familiar faces.

While viewers are accustomed to seeing Carly navigate complicated relationships and family drama in Port Charles, this announcement gave them a chance to share in a happy moment from Wright’s life offscreen.

And judging by her enthusiastic message, the soap veteran is looking forward to everything this next chapter brings.

Laura Wright’s Son Is Getting Married

Wright revealed that her son, John “LJ” Wright, is engaged to Emily.

“My favorite son is getting hitched, and we are thrilled!!! We love you both so, so much !!!” she wrote alongside a photo of the couple.

The affectionate announcement made her feelings clear: Wright is delighted about her son’s engagement and ready to celebrate the happy couple.

Her reference to her “favorite son” also added a playful touch to the post, which paired the big news with a warm message for both John and his future wife.

Fans joined in the celebration, including one follower who appeared surprised to see just how grown up LJ has become.

“Congratulations! omg little LJ is so handsome!” the fan wrote.

For those who have followed Wright for years, the announcement offered another reminder that the children they remember from earlier family updates are building adult lives of their own.

A New Chapter for Wright’s Family

Wright shares two children with her ex-husband, John Wright Sr.

Their daughter, Lauren Wright, was born in November 1998. Their son, John, followed in December 2000.

Now 25, John is preparing for a major milestone with Emily, and his mother’s announcement gave fans an opportunity to send their love.

The post centered on the couple and Wright’s excitement about their future together. Her message also made a point of including Emily, telling both of them how much they are loved.

With an engagement to celebrate, the actress has a sweet reason to step away from the fictional turmoil of Port Charles and enjoy some family happiness.

Familiar Faces Share Their Congratulations

The well wishes extended beyond Wright’s daytime fans.

Eden McCoy, who portrays Wright’s onscreen daughter, Josslyn Jacks, left a congratulatory message on John’s own engagement post.

“Congratulations 🩷🩷🩷🩷,” McCoy wrote, bringing a little of Wright’s television family into the celebration.

Wright’s boyfriend, actor Wes Ramsey, also offered his congratulations to the couple.

Together, the responses reflected the excitement surrounding John and Emily as they shared their news.

For Wright, the announcement was a chance to celebrate her son while making sure his future wife felt the love, too.

Carly’s next romantic twist with Valentin Cassadine may keep “General Hospital” fans guessing, but Wright’s feelings about this family development could not be clearer. She is thrilled, and wedding bells are officially part of the conversation.