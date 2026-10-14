Could This New ‘GH’ Partnership Have a Complicated Family Connection?

A new partnership in Port Charles is already getting attention after a business move left some powerful residents unhappy. However, “General Hospital” fans are wondering whether the pair’s connection could eventually become something more personal.

Some “General Hospital” fans see potential for the duo to work together, while others think one member has stronger romantic chemistry elsewhere. Then there are fans who suspect a family revelation could complicate any discussion of romance altogether.

Read on to find out which partnership has viewers debating chemistry, motives, and the possibility of another surprise connection in Port Charles.

Josslyn Jacks and Hudson Parker Make a Major Move

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Newcomer Hudson Parker recently helped Josslyn Jacks secure the Port Charles Piers under Jasper Jacks Enterprises. The move put the pair in a position to get the attention of Sonny Corinthos, whose history with the property makes the outcome particularly significant.

Longtime “General Hospital” viewers know the piers were previously owned by Sonny and have been used for mob activity for generations. Losing the bid to Josslyn and Hudson did not sit well with Sonny or his lawyer and brother, Ric Lansing.

The development also gave viewers another opportunity to consider how Josslyn and Hudson fit together. They have demonstrated that they can work toward a shared business goal, but fans have different opinions about where that partnership might lead.

Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson brought the discussion to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages, asking followers, “Josslyn And Hudson….BETTER TOGETHER?”

The question prompted responses that went well beyond the business deal. Some fans considered a possible romance, while others wondered whether Hudson’s unknown background could bring an entirely different kind of connection.

Fans Debate Hudson’s Chemistry and His Agenda

One viewer jokingly imagined a dramatic future for the pair, writing, “Future Mob King & Queen?! Ha!”

Other commenters were less convinced about their romantic potential. Several suggested that Hudson has stronger chemistry with Brook Lynn Quartermaine.

“No chemistry I like him and Brook Lyn,” one fan wrote. Another added, “It could work – if his chemistry wasn’t waaaay better with Brook Lyn.”

One viewer thought the writers were making Josslyn and Hudson more friendly but still expected him to pursue Brook Lynn. That commenter’s prediction rested on the theory that Hudson is the biological father of Brook Lynn’s adopted child, a connection that remains unconfirmed.

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Another fan separated Hudson’s professional partnership with Josslyn from the possibility of romance, while questioning what he might really want.

“We don’t know enough about Hudson or his agenda. I think he has better romantic chemistry with Brooklyn, but he and Joss work well together. But is he trustworthy?” the viewer asked.

That uncertainty is central to the discussion. Hudson has helped Josslyn accomplish something significant, but fans are still trying to determine what his arrival means for the people around him.

Could Hudson Be Connected to the Jacks or Lansing Families?

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For some “General Hospital” fans, the bigger question is whether Hudson and Josslyn could be related.

“What if he is actually Joss’s half-brother?” one commenter asked. Another suggested they could be cousins or half-siblings, while a separate fan speculated that Hudson might be Jerry Jacks’s son.

Those possibilities would change how viewers interpret the pair’s growing connection. Rather than setting up a romance, their scenes could potentially be laying the groundwork for a family reveal. However, these remain fan theories.

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Other commenters looked toward Ric Lansing as a possible link to Hudson’s past. One viewer felt recent scenes contained obvious hints of a coming Ric-Hudson storyline.

“I bet he’s either Jax or Ric’s son!!!” another fan wrote.

If Hudson were revealed to be Ric’s biological son, the connection would extend to several established Port Charles residents. Sonny would be his uncle, and Molly Lansing-Davis would be his half-sister. That possibility would also give his involvement in the piers deal another layer, considering Ric and Sonny’s reaction to losing the bid.

For now, Hudson’s family background and intentions remain open questions. Do you see romantic potential with Josslyn, stronger chemistry with Brook Lynn, or a family revelation waiting to happen?