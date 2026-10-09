Is There Any Saving This ‘GH’ Character? Fans Are Losing Patience

“General Hospital” fans know that loyalty can come at a price in Port Charles. But when someone refuses to consider that their trust might be misplaced, viewers start questioning just how far that loyalty should go.

Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson sparked that conversation on their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media accounts, asking whether one character can recover from his recent decisions. The responses suggest that some fans have reached their limit. Read on to see what has viewers so frustrated.

Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson Question Chase’s Future

The duo posed a blunt question to fans: “Aftershow Discussion – DUMB, DUMBER, DUMBEST: Is There Any Saving Chase, Or Is He Done As A Character?”

Officer Harrison Chase, portrayed by Josh Swickard, has a soft spot for his ex-wife, Willow Cain. However, his continued willingness to defend her has become a source of frustration for many “General Hospital” fans.

Lulu Spencer recently published an article exposing Willow for injecting her husband, Drew Cain, with a paralytic drug. The injections kept Drew trapped in his own body while Willow presented his condition as the result of a stroke.

Despite the revelations, Chase remains on Willow’s side, refusing to believe she could have done such a thing.

‘GH’ Fans Are Frustrated With Chase’s Accusations

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For some “General Hospital” fans, Chase’s disbelief was predictable. His suspicions about his wife, Brook Lynn Quartermaine, and her family were harder to accept.

“I laughed out loud when he came into the kitchen and asked Brook Lyn if she had anything to do with that article!!! Unbelievable!!!” one fan wrote.

Another “General Hospital” fan commented, “I knew he wouldn’t believe Willow was guilty but was shocked when he blamed Brooklyn, Tracy, and Michael…He has got it bad for ol Willow…wow.”

Others wanted Chase to put his investigative skills to work before pointing fingers.

“Time for him to act like a detective and go talk to Sidwell before accusing Brooklyn’s family or going to see Willow,” one viewer suggested.

Another fan was ready for the moment his confidence in Willow finally falls apart: “Can’t wait to see the look on old Chase’s face when he finds out the truth about weeping Willow.”

‘General Hospital’ Fans Support Josh Swickard Despite Their Frustration With Chase

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While several responses criticized Chase, some “General Hospital” fans made a point of expressing their continued support for Josh Swickard.

“I hate what they’ve done to the character but will always be a big fan of Josh Swickard as an actor and as a person!” one fan wrote.

Another summed up the distinction more bluntly: “I love the actor but the character of Chase is a dope.”

Still, at least one “General Hospital” fan appeared to have little patience left for the character, declaring, “So done. So over. FINISHED.”

Chase’s loyalty to Willow has left these fans questioning his judgment both personally and professionally. Could facing the truth help him turn things around, or has his refusal to consider her guilt already gone too far?