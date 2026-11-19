Larry Poindexter, a veteran character actor known for roles in “Days of Our Lives, “JAG,” and “General Hospital,” has passed away at 66. Now, following his death, the actor, who played both Ben Welch and Father Louis on “Days,” is being honored with heartfelt social media posts

Deadline confirmed Poindexter’s passing on November 18. Notably, he died four and a half days after being hit by a car on November 13. The accident occurred as the actor was crossing the street to pick up food in his Studio City neighborhood in Los Angeles.

It’s also important to note that Poindexter suffered broken ribs as a result of the crash and was supposed to undergo surgery today, November 18. However, he passed away this morning before he was able to do so.

Larry Poindexter Was Born Into An Entertainment Family

Poindexter was born in 1959 in Dallas, Texas, to a Tony Award-winning theatrical designer father, HR Poindexter, and an opera-singing mother, Sue Ann Erdman. In the 1970s, he began working in the Dallas theater scene before making his TV debut in an episode of “A New Day in Eden” in 1982.

The following year, he appeared alongside Rob Lowe and Gena Rowlands in the TV movie “Thursday’s Child,” which led him to obtain his Screen Actors Guild membership. From there, he made episodic appearances in various TV shows, including “CHiPs,” “Happy Days,” “The Facts of Life,” and “Growing Pains.”

Later, in 1986, he landed an ongoing role in the NBC series “Santa Barbara” before later recurring on the Fox show “Duet.” On “Days of Our Lives,” Poindexter appeared in 30 episodes.

He first appeared as Ben Welch in 1984. Later, he returned in 2014 as Father Louis. Poindexter recurred in the role until 2018. The “Days of Our Lives” alum continued acting up until his death, with some of his most recent roles being in “9-1-1,” “The Lincoln Lawyer,” “Station 19,” “S.W.A.T.,” and “The Rookie.”

It’s also worth noting that, per IMDb, he had another project in the works titled “Wine & Whimsy.” In total, as noted in his offical biography, he appeared in nearly 200 TV episodes throughout his decades-long career in Hollywood.

Fans Are Honoring the ‘Days of Our Lives’ And ‘General Hospital’ Alum

After news of Poindexter’s accident and death days later, many who remember his work in nearly 200 TV episodes are honoring his legacy on social media.

“Saddened and shocked to hear the sudden loss of Larry Poindexter. An incredible actor and person. I was always happy to see him in the room and read him in auditions. My heart is with his family and friends,” said one person.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Larry Poindexter. He starred in so many wonderful projects and was a constant presence on our screens. His light and talents will be deeply missed. May his memory be a blessing,” a different fan wrote.

A colleague of Poindexter’s, Shawn Ryan, stated, “Oh no! I played basketball regularly with Dex in the 90s and then got to cast him and write for him on SWAT. Quality human being. Great smile and spirit. Very saddened by this, and my deepest sympathies to his wife and children.”

“Nearly 200 roles over four decades. Every set was lucky to have him. Rest easy,” said another social media user.