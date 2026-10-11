Rob Lowe’s Son Matthew Lowe Gets Married in Beautiful Star-Studded Ceremony Amid Family Tragedy

Rob Lowe’s son, Matthew Lowe, got married to Emily Markus on Saturday, October 10, and it was a star-studded celebration. The ceremony took place in Santa Barbara, California, and was officiated by Gwyneth Paltrow, Page Six reports. In photos obtained from the wedding, Paltrow looked gorgeous in a light gray dress with a large floral print.

The wedding comes just weeks after a family tragedy.

Matthew Lowe & Emily Markus’ Gorgeous Wedding

Guests at the wedding included “Cameron Diaz, Adam Levine, Katy Perry, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña and Maria Shriver,” the publication reports. Also in the photos were Levine’s wife, Behati Prinsloo; Paltrow’s husband, Brad Falchuk; Rob and his wife, Sheryl Berkoff, and their son John Owen Lowe.

In July 2025, Matthew and Markus announced their engagement on Instagram. The post showed photos from their proposal and highlighted their happiness. In the caption, Matthew wrote, “Lord of the rings.”

In June 2026, on an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Rob shared his excitement about having grandchildren. “I’m not even pretending otherwise,” he joked, People reports. “I want to do all the things that I did with those little guys. Here’s the thing, but I’m not looking forward to being called grandpa.”

He also joked about the name he wanted to be called. “You could make grandpa hot. I feel like Rob Lowe can do it,” Clarkson told him. “I don’t know,” Rob replied. “We need a name.” He added, “I’m crowdsourcing it. So if anybody has any ideas, I’m open to them. My grandma was Mim, which was super sweet, so it doesn’t have to be like, ‘Grandpa, like, old man,’ right?”

The Passing of Chad Lowe’s Teen Daughter

The wedding comes just under two weeks after the death of Rob’s brother Chad Lowe’s daughter, Fiona. She died at the age of 13. “ We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona. She was a loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance,” her family said in a statement, Page Six reports. “She was adored by her sisters, and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives. Her passing is devastating for our entire family, and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time.”

The family ended their statement with a reminder to seek help for mental health. “If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.” Fiona’s death was confirmed as a suicide.

Fiona’s sister, Mabel, also shared a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram on October 3. She wrote: “I love you so much fiona; i wish your short time here was easier and i hope your mind is at ease now. I will honor you forever and keep your memory alive, I love you; i hope you knew just how much.”

After Fiona’s death, a source told People that Rob was supporting Chad. “Rob and Chad are very close. Their family and friends have rallied around Chad and Kim,” the source said. “Everyone’s heartbroken.” They added, “They already went through so much with losing their home last year. Right now, the focus is on being there for them in any way they can.”