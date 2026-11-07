Famed Guitarist Passes Away as Tributes Pour In

Fans of classic punk rock are mourning the loss of the cofounder of the legendary band Television, guitarist Richard Lloyd. The band released three studio albums but is best known for its 1977 debut, “Marquee Moon.” He was 75.

Rolling Stone confirmed Lloyd’s death on November 7. A statement from the family said, “His loving wife Sheila and his dog Willie Mays were with him at the end.” The statement also confirmed that the musician passed away from Cholangiocarcinoma, which is a bile duct cancer.

Getty Richard Lloyd in 2004

Richard Lloyd Was Diagnosed With Cancer in March

Getty Richard Lloyd in 2013

One of Lloyd bandmates from The Richard Lloyd Group, Sean Seymour, launched a GoFundMe in early 2026 for the punk rock icon, stating that he had been diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma.

“In March 2026, Richard was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, a serious form of bile duct cancer. He has tumors in his liver, including one located dangerously close to a major blood vessel,” the GoFundMe said.

From there, Seymour stated that doctors were unable to operate at that time due to the location of the tumors.

“Since his diagnosis, Richard has been through an extraordinary amount. He has been in the ICU seven times, dealing with serious complications including sepsis twice, as well as complications involving his liver and kidneys. And through all of this, he’s fighting,” Lloyd’s bandmate continued.

Seymour added that Lloyd’s illness had kept him from touring and noted that the band had had issues with royalty payments over the last two years.

The GoFundMe also included a statement from Lloyd. “I am usually a pretty upbeat person and I am taking this in stride, but it has become very difficult on our own and financially we are strapped,” he said.

“That’s why I’m asking for your help. If you can see your way clear to make a donation please do that. Otherwise, please pass it around to your friends that might help and people that know me.”

Richard Leaves Behind a Vast Legacy

Getty Richard Lloyd

Lloyd, alongside Tom Verlaine, Richard Hell, and Billy Ficca, launched Television in 1973 in New York City. The group was instrumental in the city’s downtown rock scene, including CBGB shows.

Television released its debut album “Marquee Moon” in February 1977, with standout tracks being “See No Evil,” “Friction,” and the album’s title track. After that, the group’s sophomore album, “Adventure,” was released the following year.

However, the group then broke up in July 1978, and Lloyd released his solo debut album, “Alchemy,” in 1979. He then released two more albums, “Field of Fire” in 1985 and “Real Time” two years later.

According to AllMusic, he reunited with Television for their self-titled third album in 1993. Lloyd continued releasing solo music, with his final album, “The Countdown,” arriving in 2018. He published his memoir, “Everything is Combustible,” in 2017.

Fans Are Honoring Richard Lloyd’s Legacy on Social Media

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After the news of Lloyd’s passing, many of his fans, through his television work and solo music, are paying tribute to his legacy.

One person said, “My introduction to Richard Lloyd was through Matthew Sweet, being a lead guitarist on his albums for years and always killing it. His work in Television, of course, is legendary. What a legacy.”

Someone else wrote, “Richard Lloyd and Tom Verlaine are about as important as it gets to the development of alternative music, and Marquee Moon will forever be one of the greatest things ever recorded.”

“What a loss. Television was one of the best, most influential bands of all time. RIP to an absolute legend,” said another fan.

“Oh, man. Marquee Moon is one of the best records ever,” a different person wrote.