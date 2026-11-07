Billy Joel Vulnerably Reflects on What He’s Given Up Amid Health Battles

After Billy Joel confirmed he was stepping away from performing to focus on health battles, fans rallied around the entire family. He recently underwent brain surgery to help with some of his ongoing symptoms.

Right now, the singer is doing everything in his power to rest and recover. He isn’t able to perform right now, but hopes that will change in time.

In a new interview, Billy Joel vulnerably opened up about everything he’s sacrificed due to health concerns.

Billy Joel Dreams of Performing for Fans Again Someday

Since stepping back from the stage, Billy Joel has enjoyed spending quality time with his family and other loved ones. But even so, he dreams of performing music onstage again. Right now, he’s waiting for his medical team to give their approval.

“I have to take a series of tests before I know, but I can’t drive right now,” the 77-year-old vulnerably told RadarOnline about his future on the stage.

“And I can’t do performances because what the neurologist told me, every time you do a show, it’s like you’re getting a concussion. It’s the lighting, the sound, the stress of the show, the audience, the energy of the performance. There’s a lot going on when you’re on stage,” Joel admitted.

Even so, the singer hasn’t given up on his dreams. Billy Joel remains hopeful the tests will yield positive results, and he can perform for fans again someday.

“They have to test me further to see if I can go back and do performing again, which I would like to be able to do,” he told the outlet.

Billy Joel Sold His Beloved Motorcycles This Year

Amid his recent health concerns, the musician also revealed he sold his beloved motorcycles. As much as he loved biking, his health would no longer allow him to ride.

“I love the customization of these bikes, the modifications, the messing around with things,” Joel sadly told RadarOnline, noting that he was so much more than a collector. “So, I figured it was just time to let it go.”

The proceeds from auctioning off the motorcycles went to benefit the Joel Foundation.

Understandably, the public felt tremendously concerned after Billy Joel confirmed he was having brain surgery. Nevertheless, the singer wants to reassure fans that he’s doing all right, all things considered.

“I know people are worried about me because they read that I have a brain disorder, which sounds a lot worse than it actually is,” Joel told listeners on SiriusXM, via Variety.

“I’m okay. My balance isn’t that good,” the singer continued. “Lost a little bit of my hearing, but that may have to do with my age, too, and the rock and roll life and the loud volume probably didn’t help. But I’m fine. I want people to not have to worry about me. I’m okay. And I appreciate your call.”

Fans wish nothing but the best for Billy Joel and his family moving forward.