Why Hilary Duff Refuses To Tour With Her 4 Kids Again

Hilary Duff returned to music with a world tour that started in June 2026 and is going strong into 2027. The mother was on double duty in the summer as her children joined her and watched her sing songs that she released long before she had them. But the “CATastrophe” singer said she won’t do it again.

Hilary Duff Reveals Why Touring With Kids Is Overwhelming

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Duff, 39, and her husband, Matthew Koma, were busy last summer. The mother was overwhelmed, despite he and a nanny being on the tour to help manage the four children.

“[We had] a really serious conversation about what our life was going to look like introducing a world tour to our family,” the former Disney star told Billboard. They decided to bring them after she cried at the thought of being without them for a long period of time.

“It was a really fun summer, and I never want to do it again,” she said. Duff said that no matter what other family or staff is available to them, “kids want their mom.” That’s tough when you’re the star of a world tour.

Her eldest is 14-year-old Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie. She later had three daughters with Koma named Banks (8), Mae (5), and Townes (1).

The tour was major news since this new album is the first she released after 10 years, called Luck … Or Something. She also released a song for the “Cat in the Hat” movie. Duff’s family was involved with promoting and creating the album.

How Luca and Matthew Koma Helped With Hilary Duff’s Album

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Luca interviewed his mother for Billboard in February of 2026. He asked her what it was like working with her husband on the album. Koma is a producer and musician.

“Entertaining,” she answered. The “How I Met Your Father” star said he kept her laughing and made the process feel “safe for her.” The singer had more control over the project than earlier in her career, partly because of Koma.

Duff added “The Math” to her set list after fans demanded it. The playful song about gauging attraction is from her “Metamorphosis” album. She told Luca that she’s open to collaborating with other artists, but there is one near and dear to her heart. The “Lizzie McGuire” star revealed that she would love to collaborate more with Koma, but he refused.

“Are you too cool for me? What’s happening here?” she asked jokingly during a Billboard’s “Take Us Out” feature. Koma recorded a Third Eye Blind cover during the pandemic. She pushed to be featured on it.

“He’s my person, and he’s so [expletive] good at what he does,” Duff said. The mother also said her girls are her biggest fans. Townes has sung “Why Not” in her crib. Duff joked that her music playing in the house has made it feel like a “crazy cult.”

Duff’s tour returns to the United States after Europe and South America. The last date listed is on Nov. 21 in Anaheim, California.