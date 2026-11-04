Christina Aguilera Dazzles in Corset & Micro Shorts in Star-Studded Halloween Photo Drop [SEE]

Singer-songwriter, actress, and television personality Christina Aguilera hosted her annual Halloween party over the weekend — and a plethora of famous stars turned up to it.

Aguilera, 45, famously arranges the Xtinaween event every spooky season. Xtinaween always has a theme, with past examples being dark glamour, theatrical nostalgia, and classic horror cinema.

This year’s theme was “creepy carnival” and Aguilera wowed in a stunning outfit to go with it.

The former coach on the reality competition television series “The Voice” took to social media to share some snaps from Xtinaween. Suffice it to say that they feature a lot of big names.

Christina Aguilera Looked Spectacular on Xtinaween

Christina Aguilera shared her Xtinaween post with the 10.3 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of no less than 19 photographs and a single video. They images and clip show off Aguilera’s stunning costume. She was a spooky circus mistress wearing a cinched red-and-white striped circus tent-inspired corset top, paired with tiny micro shorts, puff sleeves, a smaller detachable skirt under a larger hoop skirt, garters, and dangling satin strips. It had frilled neck collar, over-the-knee white and red stockings, and Saint Laurent Chica slingback red leather and PVC heels.

Additionally, she opted for long bouncy blonde curls accented with dark red ribbons, paired with an eerie gothic white-and-pink heart-shaped makeup look outlined with a pearl border. She looked sensational.

Other celebrities in the pictures include Paris Hilton, Chappell Roan, Machine Gun Kelly, K-pop group XG, Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds, Dita Von Teese, Carmen Electra, and Aguilera’s fiancé Matthew Rutler. The video show lots of attendees, including Aguilera, having a great time dancing. Everyone made an incredible effort with their costumes.

The caption on Aguilera’s post reads, “welcome to my funhouse 🎪.”

Aguilera’s 2019 pop track “Haunted Heart” appropriately plays over the post.

Aguilera’s Fans & Followers Loved the Post

The comments section of Christina Aguilera’s Xtinaween photo drop is flooded with messages. Paris Hilton wrote “Love you sis 😍🔥” in there, while Aguilera’s fans and followers shared their thoughts.

One of Aguilera’s followers commented, “Stunning! I wanna go next year 🔥 (long shot, but a girl can try!).”

Another follower proclaimed, “Queen of Halloween 👻 ✨🎪🖤.”

Referring to the XG member in one of Aguilera’s snaps, someone else said, “OMG I was NOT expecting to see you taking a pic with MAYA 😍.”

Somebody else posted, “😍amazing as always 😍🔥🔥.”

“We live for Xtinaween ❤️🎪🎃👻,” noted another individual.

Finally, another Instagram user commented, “Eating Halloween to your own song, you will forever be my pop star.”

Hilton and Machine Gun Kelly were among those to have dropped a like on the post.

This wasn’t the only post Aguilera made about Xtinaween, however.

There Was Also a Video From the Event

The photo drop wasn’t the only post Christina Aguilera made about Xtinaween. Among the others, there was also a video.

In the 93-second clip, Aguilera takes in the terrifying sights of her haunted carnival and lets out some blood-curdling screams.

Carmen Electra was among those to comment on the video, saying, “Soooo much fun ❤️❤️❤️.”

The caption on this one reads, “step right up if you dare!! 🎪😈👻 this year at xtinaween we had our very own haunted house with custom circus sets, vintage decor, and the most incredible actors bringing the screams to life… so grateful to everyone who made this happen!! I’m already plotting for next year’s extravaganza 😝 xx.”

We absolutely can’t wait to discover what spooktacular theme Aguilera has in store for Xtinaween in 2027.