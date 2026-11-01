Music Legend Has Passed Away at 79 After Cancer Battle

Fans are mourning the passing of Irish musician Dónal Lunny at age 79 following a battle with cancer.

A renowned figure in Irish traditional music, the multi-instrumentalist and music producer cast a large shadow; U2 frontman Bono once described Lunny as Ireland’s “answer to Quincy Jones,” as reported by BBC.

Lunny passed away in Dublin, Ireland on October 23. A funeral was held on Saturday, October 31 at St. Conleth’s Parish Church in Newbridge, County Kildare.

A Towering Figure in Irish Music

Getty Irish folk band ‘Moving Hearts’ guitarist, Donal Lunny, performs on stage on August 3, 2008 in the French western town of Lorient during the 38th edition of the Lorient interceltic festival. AFP PHOTO FRED TANNEAU (Photo by Fred TANNEAU / AFP) (Photo by FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

According to an obituary in The Guardian, Lunny was a key figure in “three of the most influential folk bands of the late 20th century: Planxty, the Bothy Band and Moving Hearts.”

A versatile musician, Lunny played guitar, keyboards and bodhrán, but is best remembered for his work with the bouzouki, credited with introducing the Greek instrument to Irish traditional music. In fact, he created his own flat-backed version of the instrument, adding a shorter neck to what came to be known as the Irish bouzouki.

Lunny regularly collaborated with singer-songwriter Christy Moore and musician Andy Irvine. In addition to performing and recording, Lunny was also a sought-after producer, working with such artists as Elvis Costello, Kate Bush, Sinéad O’Connor, Van Morrison and Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits fame. He also composed and arranged music for film and television.

Heartfelt Tributes

At his funeral, Lunny’s family paid tribute. Óisín Lunny, the oldest of his four children, recalled “a fantastically playful and wonderful dad” as well as a musician who “seemed to have a direct connection with the source of creativity” (via Irish Times).

“His music was not only exquisite but it explored emotional landscapes that many of us would not be able to navigate and many times he helped us find our identity and our soul,” he added.

The late musician’s longtime partner, Una O’Boyle, also eulogized Lunny. “Everyone here has been on a magic river with Dónal and the magic river will continue to flow,” she wrote in words read at the funeral.

Also paying tribute was Irish President Catherine Connolly, Ireland’s head of state, who issued a statement expressing her deepest condolences.

“Dónal was one of Ireland’s greatest musical figures, a wonderfully talented musician and producer who was central to so many of the most influential moments of the last 60 years of Irish music,” Connelly said. “Beyond his music, Dónal will be remembered for his warmth and the strong connection which he had with audiences all over Ireland and beyond. He will be deeply missed.”

Ireland’s head of government, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, described Lunny as “a colossus of Irish music” who would be missed by millions.

“Uniquely gifted, Dónal carried traditional and folk music to new audiences through Planxty and his many other endeavours,” Martin added.







