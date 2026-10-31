Justin Bieber’s Former Pastor Shows Remorse for Causing the Star a ‘Publicity Nightmare’

Carl Lentz, the controversial former pastor of the popular Hillsong church in New York City, is owning up to causing PR trouble for Justin Bieber in his new book “Overcoming Infidelity: 10 Conversations to Help You Heal the Hurt.”

The book’s title is a reference to the 2020 scandal in which Carl was fired as lead pastor of Hillsong after reports he cheated on his wife Laura became public. Carl admits in the book his actions caused a “publicity nightmare” for the “Beauty and a Beat” singer.

Getty Carl Lentz at a radio interview in 2015.

Hillsong, a Pentecostal Christian megachurch, attracted a celebrity following during its peak popularity before seeing a massive dip in attendance post 2020. During its heyday, the church saw the likes of Vanessa Hudgens, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Hailey and Justin, and more celebs frequently come through the doors of its biggest meeting place, the Hammerstein Ballroom.

Carl and Justin’s images became heavily intertwined in the mid 2010s when Bieber was famously baptized by Carl, and even more so around 2017 when Carl frequently spoke about his mentorship of Justin in public interviews, and paparazzi frequently snapped pics of the two spending time together.

Carl Lentz Admits ‘Publicity Nightmare’ Got Him Evicted from Justin & Hailey Bieber’s NYC Home

Carl says in his book that he had moved his wife and their three children into an apartment the Biebers offered to let him borrow, but he was swiftly told by a member of Justin’s team to vacate within 24 hours after his cheating scandal hit the news.

Carl admits he “deserved to be kicked to the curb” but still called the sudden eviction “a kick to the ribs.” He writes that he realizes his actions put the Biebers in the midst of a “publicity nightmare they never asked for.”

Carl and Laura say in the book that while most of their celebrity friends scattered, Tyler Perry was one star who offered them a helping hand. The mogul covered six months of rent in a luxurious California home while Carl and his family weathered the scandal.

Justin’s Wife Hailey Bieber Wows in New Hosiery Campaign

Hailey Bieber, Justin’s wife of 8 years, wowed in her latest set of Instagram photos a couple of days before Halloween.

The 29-year-old model posted two sultry shots as part of a Calzedonia campaign. In the first, she wore sheer black stockings over a tiny thong, paired with a black off-the-shoulder top. In the next pic, Hailey posed on a fluff white bed in a lacy black bodystocking.

Fans were delighted by the sexy shots. “Hailey is THAT GIRRRL😍” one wrote, while another told the model the mom of one, “you cooked, delivered, served and ATE.”

On their own Instagram page, the Italian hosiery and swimwear brand shared more angles of Hailey in the first look, including one of her slender silhouette draped over a piece of furniture on her stomach.

After welcoming her first child, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024, Hailey’s body bounced back to model shape in no time.