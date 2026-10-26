Breathtaking New Photos From Taylor Swift’s Wedding Planning Revealed

New photos from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s closely guarded wedding day have emerged, showing a new look at the reception. The pair got married over the 2026 Fourth of July weekend, officially tying the knot on Saturday, July 3.

Now, on October 26, the Daily Mail has obtained exclusive images showing the most detailed look yet at what the couple’s elaborate redesign of the inside of Madison Square Garden looked like. The website published renderings of the designs that were used to transform the stadium with a botanical garden theme.

The outlet quotes an insider as revealing Swift was very involved in the design planning, saying that the “plants” and “lushness” were “definitely spearheaded” by the country princess turned pop phenom.

The theming shared a similar style with the flowery backdrop of Taylor and Travis’ engagement photos, which they dropped on August 26, 2025, less than two months ahead of Swift’s 12th studio album release, “The Life of a Showgirl.”

Travis Kelce Previously Shared Details from the Wedding Day on Podcast

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“I’m a married man,” Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce declared on the September 2, 2026 episode of his podcast “New Heights” with brother Jason Kelce.

“It’s been so much fun.” He said the night was one he’d never forget, and he and Taylor were “so grateful” for everyone who showed up to celebrate with them. “From the vows, to you know, just seeing everyone, to how much fun we had throughout the entire evening. And hearing that kind of be relayed through everybody’s stories of the night. It was just so magical man,” he said.

Travis said he wished the night could have lasted even longer, as it felt like it passed “in the blink of an eye.” His brother then ribbed him, “Well they kicked us out.” Travis responded, “Once the drinks stop being served, everyone starts to mosey out.” The athlete quickly switched the focus to his gratitude to the people at MSG for hosting the event, and said they chose the venue because they needed an “intimate” setting “without a lot of distractions.” Incredibly, no photos of Taylor Swift’s wedding gown have leaked or surfaced online, despite the thousand-person guest list and plentiful venue staff.

Travis previously talked about how he distracted Taylor and kept the yard hidden so he could perfectly stage the romantic scene for the proposal. He utilized blackout curtains to cover the windows of his Kansas home while Taylor was inside focusing on her debut appearance on the podcast.