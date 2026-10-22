Paul McCartney Hails New Massive Beatles Museum In Liverpool In 2028 ‘Exciting’

A new and exciting Beatles attraction is coming to Liverpool, which Paul McCartney says will be “extraordinary.” Opening in 2028, the new and vast museum will add to many attractions in the birthplace of the Beatles, just as new interest in the Fab Four comes to light.

Plans for the new attraction were released Tuesday and investors say it will give Liverpool a major tourist draw to rival Dolly Parton’s Dollywood and Elvis Presley’s Graceland. Apple Corps Ltd, the company that oversees the Beatles’ business interests, announced that an expanded version of The Beatles Story museum was coming.

Meanwhile, the new Fab Four attraction is set to launch soon after Sam Mendes’ four feature films about John, Paul, George and Ringo are released. It is expected that the movies will bring a new wave of interest in the band that transformed rock ‘n roll.

Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr On The Upcoming Beatles Museum

Getty Paul McCartney (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Speaking of the new project, McCartney said, “I find it incredible and humbling that people are still interested in our story and it’s very exciting to me that the Beatles Story and the Beacon are being transformed in such an exciting way in the heart of Liverpool city.

“I love Liverpool. It’s part of who I am, it’s part of who the Beatles are. If you’d told us this was going to happen when we were hanging out and getting started, we’d never have believed it,” he added.

Ringo Starr also showed excitement over the new Fab Four attraction, saying: “It is great to be part of this – deep down I am still a scouser.”

“Liverpool was, and still is, a music city. And now we are expanding the Beatles Story… how far out. The beat goes on, Ringo added.

Plans For The Fab Four Attraction

Getty The Beatles on stage at the London Palladium (Photo by Michael Webb/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

As reported by the Guardian, Apple Corps will take over The Beatles Story and move it from its current home in the docklands of Liverpool, to the former St. John’s Market. This 100,000-sq-ft space is located across from Liverpool’s main train station, Lime Street.

According to Apple Corps, the new museum will feature “immersive technology, original artifacts and spectacular reconstructed sets.” Here, visitors will learn about the band members’ childhoods in postwar Liverpool. They will also be taken on a tour of the Beatles’ hardscrabble years in the bars of Hamburg, Germany, to the explosion of “Beatlemania” and global fame.

Moreover, props and sets from the four Mendes’ films will create versions of the iconic Cavern Club where the band got its start. It will also feature props from the famous Abbey Road studios in London, and Shea Stadium, where the band launched its legendary 1965 performance.

The St. Johns Beacon, a 400-ft former radio tower, will also be converted into a new tourist attraction. It has been inspired by the Beatles’ song and animated movie, “Yellow Submarine,” and offers impressive views across the city.

The Beatles Museum To Rival Graceland & Dollywood

Getty Paul McCartney (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Brooklyn Museum)

“Just like Graceland or Dollywood, it’s fitting that The Beatles will have a world class destination for fans to visit in the center of the city where the story started,” Apple Corps CEO Tom Greene said.

According to the company, a share of the ticket revenue from the museum will support a charity set up to nurture new musical artists in Liverpool. Meanwhile, a new fan experience will open in late 2027 in the Beatles’ former London headquarters at 3 Savile Row. Here, the rooftop was the site of the Beatles’ last public performance back in 1969.

About The Fab Four Movies

Getty The Beatles, John Lennon, George Harrison, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

As mentioned above, Mendes is directing four biopics starring Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as McCartney, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan as drummer Ringo Starr. The movies are set for release in April 2028.

Speaking of the films and the new, massive museum, Mike Jones, a Beatles expert at the University of Liverpool, said the new films and attractions will bring in many more fans of the Fab Four.

“I’m not sure that the city’s quite prepared for it,” he said, calling it both a risk and an opportunity. “What we have to resist is the Disneyfication of Liverpool, the Disneyfication of the Beatles.”

However, while there is a risk, many more people should learn about the band and its legacy, saying: “There’s a rich story to be told about the relationship between Liverpool and the Beatles, a very rich story,” he said. “And I’m not sure that story’s been told.”