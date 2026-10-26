Dedicated Sharon Osbourne Gives Punch-in-the-Gut Update About Her Life After Ozzy

Sharon Osbourne has given fans an update on how she’s doing following the passing of her husband Ozzy last year. The star passed away after a cardiac arrest just a matter of weeks after performing at his farewell gig, Back to the Beginning, which raised millions for charity.

What Has Sharon Said?

Getty Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne

Sharon chatted all about her partner Ozzy in a brand new interview recently with the BBC. The star began by sharing how grief has had to become something she has “befriended” and accepts will be living alongside her for the rest of her days.

She explained: “You’ve lost the love of your life, so you don’t just wake up and go, ‘I’m fine now. I’m cured.’ You never get over it. But you learn to live with it, and that’s what I’m trying to do. So you either sit in a room and don’t come out, or you accept it, befriend it and that’s it.”

Sharon further went on to explain her decision about choosing to bury Ozzy in a private graveyard instead of somewhere public where fans could visit him. She felt it would bring him more peace being somewhere quieter with his loved ones around him instead of the whole world.

Sharon noted: There was no way I could put Ozzy in a public graveyard. I’ve seen what happens to other people in the public eye. There’s no peace because people want to come and they want to pay their respects. That’s an ongoing thing, and I wanted Ozzy to rest and just be.”

Ozzy was buried in the land of the family’s Buckinghamshire home, which means Sharon can be close to her late husband every day. Later in the interview the 74-year-old said she can “see him from my window” and said she “of course” visits him every single day.

About Ozzy’s Passing

Ozzy had been suffering from Parkinson’s for years that was deteriorating, though in the final weeks before the world lost him he had issues with his heart. Despite the health concerns, Ozzy insisted that he still wanted to ignore the advice of doctors and push through with his Back to the Beginning farewell gig.

Speaking about the choice to ignore the doctors, his son Jack shared that he understood why his father wanted to spend his final days performing. He shared on the ‘Great Company with Jamie Laing’ podcast: “He wanted his journey. And so I can’t … I’m not angry at that. I think everyone wants to at least have some say in how they go.”

According to Jack, Ozzy’s response was firm, with him batting back to the medical professionals: “I’m doing it.” It was certainly an event to remember, with loads of star-studded performances and special guests coming on stage one after the other. In total the gig raised around £6.5 million to be split across three charities: Acorns Children’s Hospice, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Cure Parkinsons.

May Ozzy rest in peace, and we extend all of our best wishes to his family and loved ones.





