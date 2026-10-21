Priscilla Presley Steps Out With Her Son in Rare Sighting [PHOTOS]

Priscilla Presley, the former wife of Elvis Presley, stepped out in Germany for a rare public appearance on October 20, 2026, with her son Navarone Garibaldi Garcia at her side.

Getty Priscilla Presley steps out with her son.

People reports the 81-year-old was visiting the German town of Baesweiler to sign its famous golden book which holds a collection of signatures by high-profile visitors. She also participated in a Q&A about her life with Elvis, the outlet says.

Getty Priscilla Presley holds up a golden record during a trip to Germany.

The outlet says Priscilla told the audience, “I look forward to a wonderful evening with all of you, so with warm regards, thank you,” before saying she wished to introduce her son, Navarone. Priscilla welcomed Navarone with film and TV producer Marco Garibaldi, whom she dated for over 2 decades, in 1987.

Before that, Priscilla was famously married to Elvis Presley from 1967 to 1973. They welcomed their only child, Lisa Marie Presley, the year after their wedding. Lisa died from a strangulated small bowel caused by past surgical scars in January 2023. Three years before that, Lisa’s son Benjamin died at the age of 27 from a gunshot wound that was ruled a suicide.

People says at the event in Germany, Navarone said he was happy to be traveling with his mom and added, “Thank you for the welcome as well. Everyone’s been so kind to both of us.”

Getty Priscilla Presley and her son in Baesweiler, Germany.

Priscilla Presley Mourned Grandson Benjamin Keough in a Social Media Post on October 21

On October 21, 2026, which would have been Benjamin’s 34th birthday, his grandmother Priscilla memorialized him on Instagram by sharing a photo of the bass player with his late mother and wrote, “Happy Heavenly Birthday Sweet Ben.”