Blondie Releases ‘High Noon’ first new album in 9 years, Clem Burke’s final recording

Blondie fans can look forward to a treat as the band announces its first new album in nine years. Titled “High Noon,” the LP is coming soon, but that’s not all. The band is also releasing a Johnny Marr-penned single from the album, “Spectral Eyes” right now.

Yes, Blondie is back with their first collection of brand new music and their album, “High Noon” sees the final recording of the band’s co-founding drummer, Clem Burke. Sadly, Burke passed away in April 2025 at the age of 70. The Hall of Fame musician was the backbone of Blondie’s major hits and their live performances.

The band’s front woman, Debbie Harry, said in a statement, “This album is classic Blondie — an amalgamation of all our different influences and eras into something new,” adding, “This music feels grounded in the present, shaped by who we are and how we’re living now.”

About The New Blondie Album, ‘High Noon’

Getty Debbie Harry of Blondie (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

As noted by Billboard, the album is described by the band as “a broad mix of sounds, ideas and collaborators” where “rock and roll and punk sit alongside dance music and Latin rhythms.” Meanwhile, the new album features contributions by Glen Matlock, Johnny Marr, Zach Condon of Beirut, Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of Lucius, and more.

While fans can’t enjoy listening to the LP “High Noon” right now, the lead single from the album, “Spectral Eyes,” is available. The song was penned by Marr, who also contributes guitar to the single.

The reason why the late drummer Clem Burke, features on the album is that Blondie started recording sessions in New York City in 2022, with the producer John Congleton. Her is known for his collaboration with the band’s 2017 “Pollinator.” Moreover, David Wrench later joined the project for additional mixing and production of the new LP.

About Tracks On The New Album ‘High Noon’

Getty Chris Stein, Deborah Harry and Clem Burke of Blondie (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Blondie’s new album, “High Noon,” features 13 tracks, including “Heartbreak Kid,” penned by the Blondie guitarist, Chris Stein. It also features “Sleepwalking,” written by Matlock, and “Man Who Had No Face,” co-penned by Harry and Stein.

On the LP, the band also revisits “Little Metal Drummer” a track originally recorded by the band’s founding keyboardist, Jimmy Destri, for his solo debut, “Heart On A Wall.” Of interest to note, Harry and Burke both performed the track on the original 1981 recording.

Speaking on the return of Blondie, Stein said in a statement, “It’s been a long, strange ride, and somehow here we are with another Blondie album.”

“I’m not sure what the **** I’m supposed to say at this point, except that we’re incredibly grateful for all your support over the years,” Stein added.

Track List for Blondie’s New Album ‘High Noon’

1. “Spectral Eyes”

2. “Heartbreak Kid”

3. “Come Back Home”

4. “Tambo Tambo”

5. “Man Who Had No Face”

6. “The End”

7. “Little Metal Drummer”

8. “Sleepwalking”

9. “Whistle Into The Wind”

10. “Antifreeze”

11. “East of Eden”

12. “Bad Underwear”

13. “Ah, Sunflower, Weary of Time”

Fans don’t have too long to wait, as the new album is set to release on February 26, 2027. The new single, “Spectral Eyes” is available on Spotify here.