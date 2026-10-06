Dolly Parton’s Contribution to New Book Reveals the Album That Shaped Her Music

Dolly Parton will be featured in a new book that explores the albums that shaped the artists who made them. “On the Records” features contributions from 80 musicians. Dolly Parton’s selection is especially personal. Her contribution focuses on “Mama Sings,” a collection of traditional songs recorded by her mother, Avie Lee Parton.

Dolly Parton’s Personal Album Choice

According to Rolling Stone, “On the Records” will feature essays and conversations about albums that had a major influence on the artists. Some of the records are overlooked or little known. Others have never received the attention their contributors believe they deserve.

For Parton, that album is “Mama Sings.” The collection features recordings made by Avie Lee in the 1970s. They were recorded in Nashville in 1973 at Fireside Studios.

The recordings remained unreleased for decades. “Mama Sings” was eventually released digitally in December 2024. It later received a CD release in May 2025.

The album contains Avie Lee’s interpretations of traditional mountain songs. The track list includes “Amazing Grace,” “Wayfaring Stranger,” “Orphan Girl” and “The Eastbound Train.”

How Parton’s Mother Shaped Her Music

The connection goes back to Parton’s childhood in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee. As reported by Country Rebel, in a 2000 interview with American Routes, Parton spoke about growing up surrounded by music.

“I grew up singing in the church,” Parton said.

She also recalled her family singing “the old mountain music” and folk songs at home. Those sounds included English, Irish and Welsh traditions. Gospel and bluegrass were also part of the mix.

That background helps explain why Avie Lee’s recordings have such significance in Parton’s contribution to “On the Records.” The album captures some of the traditional music that surrounded the singer from an early age.

According to Dolly Discography, Parton wanted to preserve some of her mother’s songs. Avie Lee traveled to Nashville in March 1973 for the recording sessions. Her brother, Louis Owens, guided the sessions.

The recordings were made at Fireside Studios. The studio was a collaborative project involving Parton, Owens and Porter Wagoner.

That musical connection can also be seen in a rare piece of television footage that features Parton performing “In the Pines” with her parents and seven of her siblings.

The footage offers a glimpse of the family environment that helped shape Parton’s relationship with traditional music. It also gives added context to her choice for “On the Records.”

Dolly Parton’s Contribution to the New Book

“On the Records” will be published on November 17. The book was compiled by music industry veteran Brian Beck with author and editor Piotr Orlov.

The collection includes reflections from artists across different genres and generations. Each contributor selects an album, artist or group of songs they believe deserves greater recognition.

For Parton, the choice is tied directly to her family history. Mama Sings preserves the voice of Avie Lee and the traditional songs she recorded more than 50 years ago.

The book preserves a connection between Dolly Parton’s mother’s recordings and the music that helped inspire one of country music’s most recognizable careers.

Billie Eilish is also featured in “On the Records,” with her contribution focusing on “Shake Shook Shaken,” the 2014 album by French-Finnish duo The Dø.