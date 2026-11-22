Glen Powell is a versatile actor, but many people don’t think of him as a country singer. He’s trying to change that, and, in a new interview, the actor explained why he wanted to play a disgraced country star.

The movie is called “The Comeback King.” Universal Pictures has already released a trailer for the movie, which will be in theaters on February 5. The trailer shows cameos from real-life stars like Jelly Roll, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Megan Moroney, Brad Paisley, Reba McIntyre, and more.

“We really got to make this movie with Nashville,” Powell told Rolling Stone of all of the cameos.

Powell explained to Katie and Company why he wanted to play a country singer, and it all relates back to Luke Combs.

Glen Powell Plays a Country Singer Who Has a Fall From Grace

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The trailer opens with Powell playing a country singer named Aubrey King, who drinks a beer from a cowboy boot. “You’re unstoppable baby,” a friend tells him. Powell’s character is dating a famous pop star played by Madelyn Cline, and the relationship turns chaotic and toxic. He’s then told by friends that he’s a “mess” and “falling apart,” in an intervention scene.

Judd Apatow directs.

Powell’s pop star ex-girlfriend then tells the world that King was cheating on her when it appears to be the other way around. King is then shown with two consultants who tell him that polling shows that people think he’s a loser and scumbag because of the false narrative.

“We’ve all watched public breakups happen, people having to navigate being on blast, and their own redemption stories,” Powell told Rolling Stone. “It’s kind of untapped IP in a weird way, because it’s all kind of part of the public consciousness.”

Powell’s character decides to make a comeback by playing in small venues, where he soon meets a new love interest, a teacher. The trailer follows him as he tries to rebuild his career and life. It has had more than 12.5 million views in just three days, as of November 21.

Glen Powell Wanted to ‘Do Beers for Breakfast’ Like Luke Combs

Getty Glen Powell.

Powell told Katie and Company that he was drawn to the world of country music during the soundtrack recording for the movie “Twisters.”

“I think it was when we were putting together ‘Twisters,'” he said. “We were putting together the Twisters soundtrack that had, you know, Ella [Langley] and Megan Moroney, Bailey Zimmerman, Luke [Combs]. You know, it was like we had a great community, and I was like ‘Man, I just wanna be a part of this world.’ Probably right after I shotgunned beers with Luke Combs on stage. I was like, ‘I need to live here. I wanna do beers for breakfast just like Luke.’

According to CinemaBlend, Powell is from Texas, so he’s certainly been steeped in country music. The “Twisters” soundtrack did well for Combs. He had a hit: “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma,” which climbed the country charts.

Powell even joined Combs and other country singers involved in the soundtrack on stage, where they shotgunned beers, CinemaBlend reported, and the moment went viral on TikTok. You can see video of that moment here. It appears that his new movie role is somewhat an attempt to recapture that vibe.