Country Singer Shares Emotional Story About Stepping Away From Music & Riley Green’s Support

Country music is known for its tight-knit community with artists often showing support for one another, whether it’s congratulating them on major music milestones or supporting them during personal struggles.

One example of this was the especially meaningful support Justin Moore received from fellow country music artist Riley Green and his family, who helped him when he took a break from music and touring to enter rehab after revealing his struggles with alcohol. At a recent concert, Moore opened up about his journey and how much Green’s support meant to him.

Justin Moore Opens up About Health Journey & Riley Green’s Surprising Support

Getty Justin Moore and Riley Green perform onstage for the Cowboy As It Gets Tour 2026 at Bridgestone Arena on April 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.

During a concert on November 13 in Montgomery, Alabama, Justin Moore took a moment to reflect on his friendship with fellow country star Riley Green, who supported him as he decided to step away from touring and enter rehab this year for his struggles with alcohol.

A TikTok captured that moment, in which Moore could be heard telling the crowd: “When this went down, we were on the road with Riley Green … I talked to him, and I said, ‘Man, I need to do this,’ and he didn’t bat an eye, he just said, ‘Dude, go help yourself and your family and you come back and your spots ready to go.'”

Moore also shouted out Green’s parents who were “very supportive,” adding, “I just want them to know that I appreciate that.”

“I want them to know, I told them this personally, but their son is obviously as big as it gets in this business right now, but I’m proud to call him a friend. He’s a damn good friend and a damn good man,” he said.

Before thanking Green and his family for support, Moore opened up about how his drinking ultimately took a toll on his career. “My drinking got out of hand, I not only let you fans down, but I let these guys [pointing at his band], my wife, my children. I was not the man I promised myself, most importantly I was going to be. I changed that, I went to rehab. I am 160 days sober,” he said.

Moore Took a Step Back From Green’s ‘Cowboy As It Gets Tour’ To Seek Help

Getty NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – FEBRUARY 02: Justin Moore performs at Bridgestone Arena on February 02, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

As Moore mentioned, he was touring with Green at the time he decided to seek professional help. Moore joined “The Voice” coach as the main opener for his “Cowboy As It Gets Tour” which kicked off in April. However, he took a break in June, revealing in an Instagram post that month that he needed to focus on his health.

“I’ve made the decision to take some time to focus on my health. As a result, I’ll be stepping away from touring for a short period and will be unable to perform some upcoming shows. This is the right decision for me and my family, and I appreciate everyone’s understanding and support,” his statement read.

According to American Songwriter, a month later, he revealed during a concert in Knoxville, Illinois, that he had been in a 30-day rehab facility after his “drinking got out of control.” He also shared that he was 31 days sober. “I’m going to try and help as many people from this point forward till my last days on Earth, and hopefully set a much better example for my kiddos,” he added.

Moore eventually returned and joined Green’s tour after his rehab stint, opening up for nine shows in July and August,