Rising Country Singer Tragically Passes at 22 as Heartbreaking Tributes Pour In

The country music community is mourning the loss of rising Florida singer CJ Beach, who died at just 22 years old following a car accident.

Beach died during the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 7, according to reports from the Tallahassee Democrat.

The young musician had performed at the Salty Donkey, a restaurant and live music venue in Panacea, Florida, the previous evening.

His Father Confirmed the Sad News

His father, Charles Beach, confirmed the devastating news in a Facebook post, where he thanked people for the messages and memories they had shared following his son’s death.

“I appreciate all of the outpouring feelings and thoughts about my son CJ. Seeing all the post with pictures and videos kills me, but I know he was loved by many and will be missed,” he wrote.

Charles also used the post to make a heartfelt request to local officials. He wants additional safety measures installed along the stretch of Rehwinkle Road where his son was killed.

“So I ask this, flood the county commissioners will calls and text to install warning lights and many signs on both sides of that curve on Rehwinkle. CJ’s wreck was in the same spot as the last wreck there. The bushes hadn’t even grown back. That is what l ask for in memory of my son CJ. Please help me out. Thank you all.”

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, a 22-year-old driver died after his vehicle left the roadway and struck several trees.

Officials said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The newspaper did not identify the driver in its initial report.

Beach had been building a name for himself in Florida’s local country music scene. He performed as a solo artist and also played with his band, CJ & The Deadmen.

His passion for music extended beyond performing. Beach founded the Deadmen Walking Music Festival, a local event that brought musicians and members of the community together.

Tallahassee radio station X101.5 remembered the festival in a social media tribute, describing it as something that “brought the community and several musicians together for an amazing night of live music.”

Beach also regularly shared his musical talent online. His Instagram account featured videos of him singing and playing guitar, giving followers a glimpse of the performer he was becoming.

Fans Remember His Talent

News of his death prompted an outpouring of emotional messages from people who knew him and those who followed his music. Many expressed sympathy for his family while remembering the young singer.

One commenter shared a simple but heartfelt tribute, writing, “he will never be forgotten. forever cj.”

Another person sent a message directly to his father, acknowledging the loss of someone with so much potential.

“Charlie, l’m at a loss for words CJ was loved so much and it’s a shame that someone that talented had to die so young. I pray GOD will wrap his loving arms around you and your family and give you peace and comfort during this difficult time.”

As friends, fans and fellow musicians remember Beach, his father’s request for improved road safety has become another part of the community’s response to the tragedy.

For those who knew him through his music, the loss of the young Florida performer leaves behind memories of his talent, performances and the connections he made along the way.