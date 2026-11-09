Country Singer Says He’s Grateful for ‘New Chapter’ in Post on Marriage

Country singer Will Banister is clearing up some confusion over his former marriage, but he’s looking forward with positivity to what he refers to as a “new chapter” in his life.

While acknowledging the transition, Banister said in the Instagram post that he was focusing on being grateful for the “blessing” he’s found in his life. According to Penn Live, Banister and his ex-wife, Tessa, “met while attending Eastern New Mexico University. They have four children together.” Banister, 36, has four albums to his name.

As far back as 2017, New Mexico Magazine was calling Banister “one of country music’s rising young stars since the release two years ago of his debut album, ‘Turned Her on to Country.‘” That article quoted Tessa Banister as saying, “I graduated from Santa Fe High School, but I chose [Eastern New Mexico University in] Portales because I wanted to find a country boy. I walked out onto the back patio at a little party, and there was this young guy under a straw cowboy hat singing Johnny Cash’s ‘Jackson.’”

Will Banister Confirmed That His marriage ‘Ended Some Time Ago’

Banister indicated that there was confusion online about his private life, so he decided to take the rare step of clearing it up.

“Due to some of my recent posts, I’ve received messages that have made me realize some folks aren’t aware that my marriage ended some time ago,” he wrote on Instagram. “My ex-wife and I have been apart for three years now and divorced for one of those. I’ve always tried to keep my personal life as private as possible, especially out of respect for my children.”

He made a plea for privacy and didn’t share details.

“Frankly, I hate that I even have to address something so personal publicly,” he added. “It’s unfortunate how quickly people can make assumptions without knowing the circumstances, but I guess that’s just the way stuff goes.”

Will Banister Said That He Was ‘Grateful for the Happiness’ Present in His ‘New Chapter’

Banister acknowledged that life has brought a new phase before him, but he said there are positives to focus on.

“Life has brought a lot of changes, and I’m grateful for the happiness and blessing in this new chapter. I appreciate everyone who continues to support me and my music,” he wrote.

Fans expressed support for Banister. “We live in a very critical and judgemental world. Being in the spotlight like you are seems to make those watching you more critical and believe they have the right to judge you,” wrote one. “Sweep those people under the rug and forget about them as they were never truly your people. Just keep doing you and making awesome music and those of us who truly are your people won’t judge or be critical of your personal life.”

Wrote another person, “I didn’t know anything about the before or after. I try to stay away from the personal but not everyone does. Just keep moving forward is all we can do.”

A fan added, “Hey, how you handle yourself do what’s best for you. Not my place to say what’s best for your healing. Hey man, its a tough road. Hope you’re feeling better.” Concurred another person, “You don’t owe anybody anything. Your life is your business. Just keep doing you and love your music.”