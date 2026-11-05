Fans Are Raving About Riley Green’s New Acoustic Performance on YouTube

Riley Green’s fans are loving his new acoustic performance. It’s an acoustic version of his song, “Well, Well Whiskey,” and the country star and “Voice” coach posted it on YouTube.

The video racked up thousands of views in just one day. “The Official Acoustic Video for ‘Well Well Whiskey’ by Riley Green. Listen here. Riley’s new album ‘That’s Just Me’ is out now,” the YouTube caption reads. Green has more than half a million subscribers to his YouTube page.

Riley Green’s Fans Loved the Video, With One Calling It ‘True Country’

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Green’s fans left generally positive views on the YouTube video page comment thread, with some of them raving about his performance. “Riley just keeps luring me in not with just his looks but his voice is so inviting,” wrote one fan. “Wooo a whole smoke show.”

“God Bless you Riley Green,” wrote another person. “AWESOME SOUND, RILEY!! TRUE COUNTRY IS BACK!!!!” praised a fan. “I love it, what a beautiful song!” concurred another person.

“Acoustic version is so good !!! Thanks,” said a fan. According to Fox News, Green’s new album dropped in September.

Riley Green Was Selected as a Coach on ‘The Voice’

Green’s career has been soaring, and, as a result, he landed on a very popular television show.

Green was selected in May to be one of two new coaches on “The Voice.”

“I’m super stoked to work alongside you. Welcome to ‘The Voice.’ I was stoked when I heard you were going to be a coach because I’m actually a super-fan of your music, man. You’re so good,” Kelly Clarkson told Green in a video posted last May.

On November 3, he spoke to TODAY about the exciting developments in his career and life.

“It’s been a wild ride the last few years. I’ve grown so much and I’m super blessed to be able to do what I’m doing,” he told TODAY. “But a lot of things have popped up that I didn’t think I was going to be doing on top of touring, like ‘The Voice’ and flying to LA every week filming. That’s a really new gig and a new experience for me, but something that’s been really fun to do.”

He made it clear what he plans to do over Christmas, telling TODAY: “Some time off. If I get to go home and spend some time with the family and have some nice, cool weather days to get out in the woods, I think I’ll be really happy.

He told the show that he wants to spend time at his farm, adding, “I think the busier you are, the more you need that, and the more successful you are, the more you need that. I think everybody needs to be reminded that you’re still a regular dude. And going back to Alabama, I’m certainly reminded of that. My buddies don’t let me forget.”

Green is active on Instagram, where he posts updates about his career.