Beloved Country Music Star to Release First-Ever Christmas Project

Country music stars have long embraced the holiday season through music, releasing renditions of holiday classics and original festive songs. From country stars like Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton, Brett Eldredge, and the late Dolly Parton, fans have loved listening to their favorite country stars take on cherished Christmas tunes.

Just in time for the Christmas season, Ashley Cooke is the latest country star set to join in on the holiday fun, announcing her first-ever Christmas project, “Wrapped.” The EP is set to be released on Novemer 6.

Ashley Cooke Is Getting Into the Holiday Spirit With First-Ever Christmas EP, ‘Wrapped’

Getty Ashley Cooke performs at PopUp Bagels on August 14, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ashley Cooke is getting into the holiday spirit this year with the upcoming release of her first-ever Christmas EP, “Wrapped.” The “Baby Blues” songstress announced the festive project on Instagram on October 15, sharing a video of herself surrounded by blue Christmas presents as she performed an original song titled “Wrapped,” which shares the same name as the EP. The song is already available for fans to listen to and stream, giving them just a peek at what’s to come on the new project.

“my first ever christmas project is yours to unwrap nov 6 🩵🎁 and because it’s never too early for christmas music… the title track “wrapped” is out TONIGHT at midnight,” she captioned her post.

On November 1, Cooke gave fans another taste of the upcoming EP by sharing a second original song titled “Secret Santa.” In an Instagram post, Cooke poses for photos while wrapped in festive tinsel as the song plays in the background. She captioned her post, “…it’s tiiiiimeeeee 🩵🎅🏼,” playfully referencing Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey’s annual Nov. 1 announcement marking the start of the holiday season.

Cooke’s EP Also Features Renditions of Christmas Classics

Getty Ashley Cooke performs on stage during New York Upfront Partnership Event 2026 at Storied NYC on April 23, 2026 in New York City.

Cooke’s upcoming Christmas EP is a five-song project that will also feature three renditions of Christmas classics. According to Big Loud Records, fans can also hear the 29-year-old country star sing beloved hits, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” and “Silent Night,” which she performs with her family.

“In a particularly personal touch, “Silent Night” features vocals from several of Cooke’s family members, adding a poignant sense of togetherness to the time-honored Christmas carol,” the project read.

Cooke has had an extremely busy year when it comes to music. In August, she released her self-titled sophomore album, a 15-track record that includes the hits “Baby Blues,” “Excuses,” and “The Hell You Are.”

Speaking to People, Cooke shared that the record is a deeply personal one. She wrote most of the songs about her last relationship, with her ex even singing on the tracks.

“I wrote a lot of the songs with my ex and also dated him during the process. He sings background vocals on every song. So he’s very much involved in the project, and we’re no longer together,” she revealed.

Cooke is also staying busy on the road with her ongoing “Baby Blues World Tour,” which kicked off in Cleveland, Ohio, in September. The tour is scheduled to wrap up on February 25 in Nashville, Tennessee.