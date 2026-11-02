Morgan Wallen’s ‘Sand In My Boots’ Fest Is Returning: An Invitation to ‘Enter Morgan’s Universe’

When Morgan Wallen debuted his “Sand in My Boots” festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama, in 2025, it was a sold-hit.The festival drew some of music’s biggest names, and he pitched it as “a reflection of Morgan Wallen’s signature sound, a unique blend of traditional country with elements of rock and hip-hop.”

Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn and HARDY, with Ella Langley, Riley Green, Bailey Zimmerman, T-Pain, Diplo, Wiz Khalifa and other artists performed, alongside Wallen, at the inaugural festival, thrilling music fans. So a lot of people were disappointed when the festival skipped 2026.

But there’s good news; it’s making a return in 2027, and now the dates are set.

When Will Morgan Wallen’s ‘Sand in My Boots’ Fest Be Held in 2027?

Getty Morgan Wallen.

The festival will run from May 21-23, 2027. Wallen confirmed , sharing a post on October 31, 2026, that read, “Save the date, Sand In My Boots returns May 21-23, 2027!”

Where will it be held? As last time, the fest will be in Gulf Shores. on the fest’s Facebook page says, “Getting right back to our roots.”

“One thing I’m looking forward to the most about bringing Sand in My Boots Festival back is being able to have new concepts on stage and trying to elevate the experience overall for the fans, myself and other artists on the bill,” Morgan said, according to Country Insider.

The lineup and ticketing information will be released later.

“I guess we’re going to Alabama,” a fan said on Wallen’s Facebook page.

Morgan Wallen Calls the Festival ‘an Invitation to Enter Wallen’s Universe’

When the event debuted, Wallen sketched out his mission in a statement on his website.

“Sand In My Boots is more than a festival, it’s an invitation to enter Wallen’s universe. The event reimagines what a music festival experience can be by handing the reins over to Wallen to curate the line-up, adding his personal touch to every element of programming,” it says.

“Each artist, activity, and experience is driven by his excitement to share great music and create memories with fans, friends, and family. New fans will discover Wallen’s unexpected musical influences, passions, and interests while long-time followers may feel in on every detail.”

Continued that release: “Wallen’s fingerprints extend across the festival site, offering experiences that reflect his fun-loving nature while capturing the vibrant spirit of Gulf Shores. With a blend of boardwalk charm and hometown warmth, fans can expect the ultimate tailgate and the best in beachside fun, promising a carefree celebration that feels both familiar and thrilling.”

Why Gulf Shores? Explained Wallen: “The picturesque beach destination of Gulf Shores is a hotspot for travelers from around the world. Just three hours from New Orleans, six from Atlanta, and eight from Nashville, it’s a central hub of the South. At Sand In My Boots, varying accommodation options are available for those traveling from near or far.”