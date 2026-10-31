Megan Moroney Gives Fans Major Relationship Update With Soccer Star

Country singer Megan Moroney has been dropping several hints that she may be off the market, and her rumored romance with AC Milan soccer star Christian Pulisic appears to be confirmed.

According to Vantix Magazine, speculation about the pair’s relationship began this summer, with both seemingly showing support for one another. Pulisic attended one of Moroney’s concerts in Florida, while the singer was spotted in Milan, Italy, wearing a jersey from his PUMA collection.

Megan Moroney Appears to Confirm Romance With Soccer Star Christian Pulisic

Getty Megan Moroney performs for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 on October 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Country songstress Megan Moroney has seemingly put rumors to rest when it comes to her love life. According to People, while attending the Time100 Gala in New York City on October 29, the singer was reportedly overheard being referred to as a WAG, a popular term used to describe the wife or girlfriend of a professional athlete, seemingly confirming her relationship with AC Milan soccer player Christian Pulisic.

At the event, Moroney was spotted speaking to actress Eiza González, who has been dating tennis star Grigor Dimitor since April 2025. During their conversation, González joked to the country singer, “We’re the new generation of WAGS.”

Getty AC Milan’s American forward #11 Christian Pulisic celebrates scoring during the UEFA Champions League football match SK Slovan Bratislava vs AC Milan in Bratislava, Slovakia on November 26, 2024.

The joke seemed to confirm that Moroney was officially dating Pulisic after months of speculation. According to ESPN, Pulisic has been part of the professional Italian soccer club since 2023 and recently signed a new contract with the team through 2031. Beyond playing for AC Milan, Pulisic was part of the United States Men’s National Team in the 2022 and 2026 World Cups and won U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year in 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2023.

Fans Speculated Moroney Was Dating Pulisic After Seeing Her Phone Background at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Megan Moroney attends the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 on October 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Rumors surrounding Moroney’s relationship with Pulisic gained even more traction after fans noticed what appeared to be a photo of the pair on her phone’s lock screen. During her appearance at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on October 18, fans got a closer look at her phone as she held it, revealing a picture of Moroney’s arm around Pulisic as the two smiled for the camera.

People reported that Moroney and Pulisic dating rumors first began in July, when the pair were seen hanging out at a Nashville bar. Pulisic was then later seen attending one of Moroney’s concerts in Florida with a Pulisic fan account sharing a photo of him and his cousin meeting the singer backstage.

In September, Moroney shared photos of her trip to Milan, Italy, on Instagram, with People reporting that she was spotted wearing a clothing item from Pulisic’s collaboration with PUMA.

Neither Moroney nor Pulisic has publicly confirmed or denied the relationship rumors.