Two Major Stars Eyed to Play Dolly Parton in Upcoming Biopic of Her Life

Two major US stars have been tipped to be in the running to play the role of Dolly Parton in an upcoming biopic film telling the story of her life. The blond bombshells are known for a number of TV roles and racy stage performances, but are largely recognized from acting in “Euphoria” and for a certain song about “Me Espresso”.

Who Might Be Playing Dolly?

Sydney Sweeney and Sabrina Carpenter have both been tipped to play the iconic Dolly Parton, according to a source who spoke to Radar Online. The source noted how there are many stars vying to play the role, but Sydney and Sabrina are very much going head to head.

Speaking about the biopic, the source said: “The truly global reaction to Dolly’s passing proves one thing: A properly mounted biopic of her life featuring her most famous music would be a massive success. Her heirs have the opportunity to cement her legacy in grand fashion.

“Carrie Underwood is one name that keeps coming up because of her similar personality and stage presence to Dolly. But there are plenty of other famous singer-actresses who could pull this off [such as Sabrina and Sydney].” The source then added that: “Ultimately, Dolly’s survivors will have the final say on who plays her.”

Other stars said to be in the running for the role include Kaley Cuoco and Kristin Chenoweth.

Dolly Parton’s Passing

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Dolly Parton passed away at the end of August at the age of 80, devastating fans across the globe. The iconic actress and “Jolene” singer had been facing a battle with cancer, though she didn’t reveal this to the public. A matter of hours after Dolly’s family announced her passing, her representative released the cause as a brief but undisclosed cancer battle.

Dolly’s niece Danielle wasn’t aware that Dolly had cancer, but recently revealed the moment she suspected that her aunt was hiding a cancer battle from the family. Danelle knew that Dolly wasn’t feeling well and felt concerned about her, but it was when she told Dolly about her own cancer diagnosis that she gauged by Dolly’s reaction that she might be facing something similar.

Sitting down with Extra, Danielle began: “I didn’t know, like anybody else, what she was dealing with. I knew she was sick. She worried more about everybody else, before she would ever let you know that anything was wrong with her.”

She then recalled telling Dolly: “I am going through a little bit of a cancer battle myself right now. I’m okay, stage zero, caught it early, getting it done. But she took it really heavy, and that’s how I figured it out.”

Seeing Dolly upset, Danielle promptly added: “Look, you gotta get it together, it ain’t that deep. I just wanted you to know because you knew I was having a biopsy.”

Danielle told Dolly about her cancer diagnosis around August 6 – only a matter of weeks before Dolly passed away. May Dolly in peace, and we wish Danielle all the best with her health battle.

