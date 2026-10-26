Dolly Parton’s Niece Reveals The Moment She Suspected That Dolly Had Cancer

Dolly Parton‘s niece Danielle has revealed a sign she spotted that made her think that Dolly had cancer. The iconic actress and “Jolene” singer passed away at the end of August at the age of 80, devastating millions across the globe.

What Did Danielle Notice?

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Danielle sat down with her aunt Dolly and had a chat with her about cancer, because Danielle herself is battling the terrible disease. She chatted to Extra about the moment she revealed the news to Dolly around August 6 – a matter of weeks before Dolly died – and noted that Dolly taking the news so incredibly hard made her suspicious that Dolly was facing cancer too.

She shared: “I am going through a little bit of a cancer battle myself right now. I’m okay, stage zero, caught it early, getting it done. But she took it really heavy, and that’s how I figured it out.”

Danielle recalled telling Dolly: “Look, you gotta get it together, it ain’t that deep. I just wanted you to know because you knew I was having a biopsy.”

At the time Danielle knew that Dolly was sick and not doing well, though she wasn’t aware of what she was going through. She noted: “I didn’t know, like anybody else, what she was dealing with. I knew she was sick. She worried more about everybody else, before she would ever let you know that anything was wrong with her.”

Danielle’s Cancer Battle

Danielle is currently battling breast cancer and keeps her fans and followers updated on her health journey by posting online. Three weeks ago, she shared that she had undergone a second operation for a partial mastectomy and that it went well.

Alongside a photo snapped from her hospital bed, Danielle penned: “My second partial mastectomy went well this morning.

“See what had happened was…. The cancer removed on the first surgery was much larger than expected. So, we had to remove a tad more tissue to make sure we got a clean margin.

“Next step after I heal from this is radiation. Fitting I get to do this in Breast Cancer Awareness Month.”

Danielle finished off the posts with words of encouragement for her followers, prompting them to frequently check their breasts. She concluded: “Get your squeezins’ done on time. Early detection is key!”

If you’re still grieving the loss of Dolly Parton, her sister Frieda previously shared what she feels Dolly would be telling her to do right now. The star emotionally shared alongside a throwback video of her discussing her sister: “I know that Dolly would tell me to pick myself up, dust myself off, and get back to work, so that is what I’m going to do.”

Fans flooded the post’s comments section with kind and supportive words. One user said: “Keep shining as Dolly would say, the show must go on. But where or how without her we wouldn’t have ever imagined. The world feels dark an empty without her light. My deepest sympathy to all of you.”

May Dolly rest in peace, and all the best to Danielle with her recovery.